“Surround yourself with the best” - Johan Ghazali raves at the guidance he’s received from Superbon’s mega gym in Bangkok

Johan Ghazali believes he has found the perfect gym that would bring him unprecedented levels of success.

The young phenom still represents his home stable of Rentap Muay Thai Gym, but he augmented his regime with a trip to Bangkok to train under Superbon's watchful eyes ahead of his in-ring return.

Ghazali will square off against Diego Paez in a flyweight Muay Thai matchup at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6 at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Ghazali raved about the level of training he's received from the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion at Superbon Training Camp.

Johan Ghazali said:

"So yeah, as of now, I would say, just be around the best, try to surround yourself with the best, and sooner or later, you will be the best."

Since December 2024, Ghazali had spells training at the Bangkok gym with the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion serving as his chief mentor.

Although Superbon's the one who's mainly focused on coaching Ghazali, the Malaysian-American rising star is also under the guidance of former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama and former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus.

Ghazali's also hit the pads with famed coach Trainer Gae.

With such a star-fueled support system, Ghazali knows it'll be up to him to go all-out once he steps between the ropes against Paez at Lumpinee Stadium.

ONE Fight Night 32 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Johan Ghazali grateful for the guidance he's received from Superbon

Johan Ghazali couldn't have asked for a better trainer heading into his matchup against Diego Paez.

In the same interview with the South China Morning Post, Ghazali said he's thankful for the intense focus Superbon gave him during his training camp ahead of ONE Fight Night 32. He said:

"Superbon has been training me daily, he’s been holding pads for me. This is actually pretty shocking, so he’s been holding pads for me daily. I think he really wants me to win."

Watch Ghazali's entire interview below:

