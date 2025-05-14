“Just shows that I belong” - Johan Ghazali says there’s no shame in coming up short against undefeated phenom Johan Estupinan

18-year-old Malaysian Muay Thai sensation Johan Ghazali is coming off a heartbreaking setback to Colombian star Johan Estupinan, but the teenage prospect says there's no shame in losing to a fellow phenom.
Ghazali dropped a close unanimous decision loss to Estupinan at ONE 170 last January in Bangkok, Thailand.
Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, 'Jojo' talked about his loss to 'Panda Kick' earlier this year.
The Rentap Muaythai Gym representative said:
"Even before the fight, we knew Estupinan was going to be a hard fight. He’s top-five ranked now, so I think other people think he’s pretty good as well. So even me giving him a good fight, it just shows that I belong at the top."
Johan Ghazali is set to return to action next month when he faces Colombian-American star Diego Paez.
The two lock horns in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai bout at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 6, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
Johan Ghazali has been working with Superbon for upcoming fight: "I think he really wants me to win"
Malaysian phenom 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali is back in camp with Thai kickboxing icon Superbon, and this time, the 18-year-old believes they will come up with the winning formula.
Ghazali told South China Morning Post:
"Superbon has been training me daily, he’s been holding pads for me. This is actually pretty shocking, so he’s been holding pads for me daily. I think he really wants me to win."
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Johan Ghazali's next fight.