“He can go back to his prime” - Superbon says Nong-O’s career resurgence will continue at flyweight

Reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon believes his close friend, Nong-O Hama, can return to his legendary form in his new weight class. Nong-O decided to abandon bantamweight for the flyweight Muay Thai division, and the move has paid dividends.
The Hama Muay Thai representative scored a spectacular unanimous decision win over no.3-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai a couple of weeks ago at ONE Fight Night 31, and Superbon was more than impressed.
He addressed the media at the official ONE Fight Night 31 post-event interviews backstage:
"I will expect him to do his homework or continue focusing on his training to become faster and maintain the same power. If he can, I think he can go back to his prime in this division. He can go back to be smooth flyweight fighter like when he fought in Lumpinee or Rajadamnern."
ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video was broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 3rd.
Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
Superbon believes Nong-O's performance against Kongthoranee is an instant classic: "It was a very fun fight"
More than impressed by his friend Nong-O's performance, Superbon believes the legend's win over Kongthoranee Sor Sommai will ring throughout history as one of the icon's best.
He told the media:
"When both of them start throwing powerful punches, Nong-O absorbed damage but Nong-O can endure it better. Both of them were exhausted, but he had more grit and determination to win."
Superbon added:
"Both of them traded heavy blows and were exhausted because they went toe-to-toe for three rounds. But I must say it was a very fun fight. I think Nong-O won because he was more determined."
