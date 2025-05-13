“I just want to be top-five ranked” - Johan Ghazali eager to break through the stacked flyweight Muay Thai division’s rankings

18-year-old ONE Championship Muay Thai sensation 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali of Malaysia is looking to bounce back in a big way this year.
Ghazali is coming off a three-round unanimous decision loss to 'Panda Kick' Johan Estupinan last January at ONE 170. But the Rentap Muaythai Gym representative wants to get that one back, or find himself ranked in the top five within the next few months.
Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Ghazali made his intentions clear.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
The 18-year-old stated:
"Honestly, everything in these next fights is to set me up for a rematch, or if not, you know, I just want to be top-five ranked this year, hopefully."
'Jojo' Johan Ghazali is ready to make his highly anticipated return to action to take on Colombian-American opponent Diego Paez in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai fight.
The two throw down at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 6.
The event emanates from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand that weekend, and fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
Johan Ghazali has restructured his training camp to bring out his best: "This fight is a lot more chill"
Malaysian teenage sensation 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali says he isn't putting too much pressure on himself for his upcoming fight against Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video.
He told SCMP MMA:
"I don’t want to make excuses, but last fight camp, I was going through a lot of change. I switched camps, I switched coaches, I switched a lot of things. So I was pretty proud of how I did in that fight, honestly, considering all the stuff I was going through. But this fight is a lot more chill, a lot more easier. So yes, a better Johan for sure."
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Johan Ghazali's next fight.