"They want numbers, they can call Jojo" - Johan Ghazali always ready to shine inside the ONE Championship Circle

Malaysian-American Muay Thai sensation Johan Ghazali believes he is one of the must-watch fighters from the ONE Championship roster because he has been a staple in the promotion's primetime cards.

The youngster has appeared in four primetime cards since earning a six-figure contract with the world's largest martial arts organization, and his exciting and fan-friendly fighting style was key to this, as he told Combat Sports Today in a recent interview:

"I've been on Prime one, two, times, right? This is my fifth, I think. Fourth or fifth, something like that. I've been on fire. You know, they want numbers, they can call 'Jojo'."

Watch Johan Ghazali's interview here:

In those primetime cards, 'Jojo' split his bouts to 2-2, with wins over Edgar Tabares and Josue Cruz and losses from Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat and Johan Estupinan.

These matches delivered an all-out action and entertainment value to combat sports fans, proving Johan Ghazali's claim as an exciting fighter.

Now, he's preparing to return to action on June 6 at ONE Fight Night 32, where he takes on Diego Paez in a flyweight Muay Thai scrap in front of the Lumpinee Stadium crowd in Bangkok, Thailand.

Johan Ghazali says that his ability to speak different languages makes him an easy fighter to promote

During the same pre-fight interview with Combat Sports Today, the Rentap Muaythai Gym and Superbon Training Camp-affiliated athlete said that ONE Championship can easily promote him.

Johan Ghazali attributed this to his ability to speak in different languages, as he can effectively communicate with a larger audience, as he explained:

"Absolutely [I can represent]. I am the one. You know, I know it, the people know it, the promotion knows. So you know, honestly, this is what I think; I'm easy to promote - I can speak English, I can speak Malay, I can speak a little bit of Thai."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

