“I am the one” - Johan Ghazali says he’s proud to be a key figure of Muay Thai’s “new generation”

Malaysian-American martial artist Johan Ghazali is part of a growing list of new-generation Muay Thai fighters. He is embracing it and ready to lead and represent well.

At only 18 years old, 'Jojo' has already made significant inroads in his Muay Thai journey, particularly in ONE Championship, where he is widely recognized as among the emerging forces in the flyweight division.

In an interview with Combat Sports Today, which dropped on YouTube on May 13, Ghazali opened up about his standing as potentially among the noted faces in the "art of eight limbs" moving forward and how he is handling it.

The Rentap Muaythai Gym/Superbon Training Camp affiliate said:

"Absolutely [I can represent]. I am the one. You know, I know it, the people know it, the promotion knows. So, you know, honestly, this is what I think; I'm easy to promote - I can speak English, I can speak Malay, I can speak a little bit of Thai."

Watch the interview below:

Johan Ghazali made his ONE Championship debut in February 2023 and has compiled a 6-2 record, with five of his victories coming by way of impressive knockouts.

Johan Ghazali basks in opportunity to train alongside Thai superstar Superbon

As he tries to improve his game, Johan Ghazali made the decision to train at Thai superstar Superbon's facility. It is a move that he said is turning out to be an eye-opener, providing a fresh perspective on how he approaches his game and his career.

He spoke about it in an interview with the South China Morning Post, highlighting what training with the likes of ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon and former world champions Nong-O Hama and Petchtanong Petchfergus has been like.

Johan Ghazali said:

"Before this, I had one coach, and I’ve been training with that coach since zero. Zero to 100, everything was with that coach. And I’ve trained at other gyms, but not really with anyone else. So, I didn’t know how other people trained. I don’t know how another coach would have trained me, because I’ve never tried anything."

Ghazali is using his training at Superbon Training Camp as a jump-off point for his scheduled return to action at ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on June 6. He will take on Colombian-American fighter Diego Paez in a flyweight Muay Thai clash.

ONE Fight Night 32 will emanate from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. It will be available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

