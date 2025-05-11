“I’m here in the long run” - Johan Ghazali assures fans that he is constantly evolving as a martial artist

Johan Ghazali is fast emerging as a force to contend with in Muay Thai under ONE Championship. He, however, recognizes the need to continue evolving; something he is committed to doing.

'Jojo' spoke about it in an interview with the South China Morning Post as he reacted to what ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong said of seeing him develop further.

The 18-year-old Malaysian-American fighter said:

"Of course it’s [Sityodtong's assessment] fair, you know. But at the same time, people got to understand that evolution doesn’t come in two, three months. It takes years. I’m here in the long run."

Check out the interview below:

Ghazali came on board ONE Championship in 2023 by way of the promotion's Friday Fights series. He has steadily built up his stock as a fighter with impressive and highlight-reel victories while tallying a 6-2 record to date.

Johan Ghazali returns to action at ONE Fight Night 32

Johan Ghazali is scheduled to return to action next month looking to bounce back after losing in his previous match.

The Rentap Muaythai Gym/Superbon Training Camp affiliate is featured in a flyweight Muay Thai joust against Colombian-American fighter Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video on June 7. It is part of the event happening at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ghazali was last in action back in January, losing to Colombian Johan Estupinan in a battle of rising young Muay Thai stars. He put up a tough stand but fell short, losing by unanimous decision.

At ONE Fight Night 32, Ghazali is facing an opponent in Paez, 31, who is also out to get a bounce-back win after losing in his ONE Championship debut last February.

ONE Fight Night 32 will be available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

