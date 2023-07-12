Cat Zingano drops bombshell on Ariel Helwani's show: Confirms potential Cris Cyborg showdown in October

Cat Zingano recently delved into the potential timeline of an anticipated showdown with the reigning Bellator women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg.

The former UFC women's bantamweight title challenger made a return to the cage in March with a unanimous decision victory over Leah McCourt at Bellator 293. Prior to this bout, rumors swirled about a potential clash between 'Alpha' and Cyborg.

Now, with Cris Cyborg having recently signed a new deal with Bellator MMA after a brief period as a free agent, it seems that the path to this anticipated showdown has been cleared.

The Brazilian last showcased her talents in April 2022, successfully defending her featherweight title with a victory over Arlene Blencowe. This win marked her fifth triumph in the promotion since her arrival in early 2020.

During her recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Cat Zingano remarked:

"I was told to get ready by the end of September, early October. So, I don't have any exact date that is supposedly the opponent [Cyborg] and I don't have a location either but that's the plan. I'm curious about what's gonna happen, cause I heard some different angles with what's going on with the Bellator as a company as a whole."

Cat Zingano presents an emotional yet compelling statement in support of the fighter pension bill in court

Cat Zingano has emerged as a passionate champion for the fighter pension bill, tirelessly dedicating herself to the cause with unyielding determination.

'Alpha' recently ventured to the Capitol, where she delivered a compelling and deeply moving testimony during a crucial hearing:

"Fighting is so incredibly hard. What you see in the cage and on TV is such a fraction of the commitment that it takes. Being a single mother, my career was different. I raised my son on my own after my husband died by suicide in 2014. My career has been complicated and I have dealt with public grief and healing. It's been hard to be the nurturer who makes sure home is okay while being a business woman and doing dangerous work for minimal returns."

Alpha Cat Zingano @CatZingano 🏼 I was nervous like a fight going in to this testimony at the Capitol today. I'm stumbling my words because this meant so much to me to get out right. I wish I had another chance to present as I was emotional, but the message is still the same. Thank you for having our backs I was nervous like a fight going in to this testimony at the Capitol today. I'm stumbling my words because this meant so much to me to get out right. I wish I had another chance to present as I was emotional, but the message is still the same. Thank you for having our backs 🙏🏼♥️ https://t.co/vAZfMlLfl0

