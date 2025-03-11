"Catching W lately" - Fans react after Jamahal Hill slams Alex Pereira's ex-girlfriend for her reaction to 'Poatan's loss

Fans reacted to Jamahal Hill's comments regarding the bitter social media remarks made by Merle Christine, the ex-girlfriend of Alex Pereira. Pereira and Christine had a long-term relationship, but they broke up after Pereira claimed that she was married to another man during their time together.

After Pereira suffered a unanimous decision defeat against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313, losing the light heavyweight title, Christine took to social media to mock Pereira for his loss. In his UFC 313 post-fight analysis on YouTube, Hill shared his thoughts on Christine's behavior, stating:

"That's, like, really, really lame for her to [celebrate Alex Pereira's loss]... She was married, got married to somebody else, that whole situation and whatnot, and it's like, bro, how have you not moved on with your life from then? This was like, a year ago... You can really tell whoever the plus side was in the relationship, and who was really offering the other person more than they were being offered whenever it ends and they feel the need to keep trying to use their name and drag themselves back into the situation."

Check out Jamahal Hill's comments below (16:17):

@Home_of_Fight shared the video of Hill's reaction on X. Fans filled the comments section to express their opinions. Although Hill has recently fallen out of favor with fans, many appreciated his comments regarding Pereira's ex-girlfriend's remarks.

One fan wrote:

"Hill catching w lately."

Another commented:

"Hard to disagree with him. Imagine a ex-boyfriend of a female fighter doing the same thing. It would be extremely corny."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Jamahal Hill answers if he was happy to watch Alex Pereira lose the title

Jamahal Hill and Alex Pereira have been engaged in a heated rivalry. Pereira achieved his first light heavyweight title defense with a first-round knockout victory over Hill at UFC 300.

Throughout their rivalry, they have exchanged several verbal insults and engaged in social media disputes. A notable incident occurred when Hill confronted Pereira at the UFC Performance Institute, likely to generate excitement for a potential rematch.

Despite the intense rivalry, which might lead fans to think that Hill would celebrate Pereira's defeat, Hill clarified his position in a video, stating:

"People have asked me if I am happy that Alex lost. No, I'm not happy that Alex lost. I didn't care who really won, one way or the other. [Pereira] is a big star, he brings a lot of attention to our division. We all gained something from him being the champion. [15:12]

Hill further explained that the narrative suggesting he "hates" Alex Pereira has been fabricated by others and does not represent his true feelings towards the Brazilian fighter.

Despite a tense buildup before their fight, 'Sweet Dreams' emphasized that he has consistently spoken respectfully about Pereira and acknowledged him as a good father.

