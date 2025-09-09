"Cause he knows he's next" - Fans react to Jean Silva’s stressed-out reaction to Mauricio Ruffy’s defeat at UFC Paris

The Fighting Nerds have been having a rough patch recently. Most of their standouts have suffered defeats in consequential fights, with only Jean Silva still maintaining an undefeated UFC record.

Ad

However, his teammate Mauricio Ruffy's UFC Paris submission loss to Benoit Saint-Denis seems to have weighed heavily on 'Lord'. Suffice it to say, fight fans are reading a lot into the featherweight's distraught reaction.

Ruffy, once undefeated in the world's premier MMA promotion, was dominated at Accor Arena by Saint-Denis, who exploited the Brazilian's grappling deficiencies to secure a face crank finish 2:56 minutes into the second round.

In footage now doing the rounds on social media, a heartbroken Silva can be seen walking around his room with his hands on his head in apparent disbelief. Netizens flooded in weighing on the fighter's reaction.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

@SkinnyFormal wrote:

"Cause he knows he’s next."

@ToForm89863 chimed in:

"He's not yapping anymore? Wait till [Diego] Lopes knocks him out, then he'll be clucking like a chicken."

@CombatSportsXTV commented:

"Last Nerd Standing."

@TedWilliam97 opined:

"BSD [Benoit Saint-Denis] should challenge Jean to move up and choke his dumbass out too."

Check out a few more responses below:

Ad

Screenshots courtesy: @ufcontnt on X

Silva currently holds an MMA record of 16-2, with five wins in the UFC. He holds wins over the likes of Bryce Mitchell and Drew Dober, among others. 'Lord' is set to take on former featherweight title challenger Diego Lopes at the Noche UFC event on Sept 13.

Ad

Jean Silva predicts knockout of the night against Diego Lopes

Jean Silva believes he is set to deliver a knockout of the night, if not knockout of the year, against Diego Lopes at Noche UFC. During a recent media interaction, 'Lord' stated his confidence in winning the upcoming match-up, saying:

"We're talking about the most aggressive guy in the business, which is me. So you can expect the best knockout of the night. Who knows, maybe the knockout of the year... I'm going to knock out Diego Lopes. [H/T MMA Crazy]"

The Brazilian believes a win this weekend might even catapult him to a title shot. According to Odds Shark, Silva is a -275 favorite for the match-up with Lopes as a +225 underdog.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ujwal Jain Ujwal Jain is a sports journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda and holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism. He has been practicing martial arts from an early age and won several accolades at national-level competitions in karate and Taekwondo. He also holds a back belt in karate. Ujwal loves fact-checking, helping out with related research, and being a fresh set of eyes for fellow writers’ articles. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.