"Certified hood classic" - MMA fans overjoyed as Kamaru Usman hosts Joaquin Buckley on his podcast days after UFC Atlanta showdown 

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman did something unexpected by having Joaquin Buckley over on his podcast, Pound 4 Pound. A little over a week ago, Usman and Buckley faced each other in the main event of UFC Atlanta, where 'The Nigerian Nightmare' dominated the young up-and-comer via a unanimous decision.

Kamaru Usman, together with his co-host, former two-division UFC champ Henry Cejudo, posted the podcast episode on YouTube with the caption:

"JOAQUIN BUCKLEY joins Kamaru Usman & Henry Cejudo on the Pound 4 Pound Podcast to break down his recent UFC loss to Kamaru at UFC Atlanta. The two fighters clear the air and walk through their game plans, what worked, what didn’t, and how the fight played out from camps."

Fans are absolutely loving the humility and respect between Usman and Buckley, despite being former foes. @KevinD-fr9sg said:

"Damn. Buckley is a legend. I never saw someone take an L so well. No excuses, humble, and not dwelling on it. He's a true class act 👏"

Meanwhile, @That_Niggaa commented:

"This is certified hood classic"

Comments on the video. [Image courtesy: Pound 4 Pound on YouTube]

Here are more comments:

More comments on the video. [Image courtesy: Pound 4 Pound on YouTube]

Joaquin Buckley on loss to Kamaru Usman: "It's hard to dance when you're on your back"

Right away, the trio went deep into the bout between Usman and Buckley at UFC Atlanta. The former welterweight king, despite being away for nearly two years and on a three-fight losing streak, surprised everyone by beating 'New Mansa' in nearly all the rounds.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' leaned heavily on his wrestling background to nullify Buckley's fight-ending power, putting him on his back for most of the bout. Henry Cejudo asked Buckley of what he thought of Usman's grappling game that night.

Buckley said:

"You know, it's hard to dance when you're on your back the whole time, right [Laughs]. But I feel like, man that fight, at the end of the day, man, I really feel like, you know, Kamaru Usman, he was the best version of himself that night. And I can't even lie. I was the best version of myself. The only difference was that I didn't execute. And then I didn't put out my game plan." [2:07 onwards in the aforementioned video]

In the fifth and final round of the fight, Buckley made a courageous effort to make a comeback. He was able to thwart all of Usman's takedown attempts and was landing hard shots on the former champion. It was too little too late, however, as Usman already pulled away too far on the scorecards.

