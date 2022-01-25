Chael Sonnen explains why Conor McGregor wasn't the only reason for $100 million payday against Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor is arguably the biggest star in UFC history. Even then, Chael Sonnen believes that the Irishman's popularity wasn't the only reason he was able to bag a $100 million payday against Floyd Mayweather back in 2017.

Francis Ngannou is unhappy with the contract he is currently being offered by the promotion and is angling for a boxing showdown against Tyson Fury instead. While Ngannou is seemingly looking forward to earning a multi-million dollar payday for a boxing match with Fury, Sonnen believes that might not be the case.

He explained that when McGregor fought Mayweather back in 2017, he could earn $100 million because he was an active two-division UFC champion at the time and that's how the fight was advertised. If Ngannou doesn't fight by December, it'll be the end of his time at the UFC and he'll no longer be champion.

Sonnen also pointed out that while McGregor was backed by an experienced promoter like Dana White, Ngannou won't have anyone with such experience backing him. In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Sonnen said:

"Conor McGregor was a simultaneous double champion within the UFC. Nothing's bigger than that, Francis is not in a spot bigger than that...But Conor McGregor did not get a hundred million dollars, that is not true."

He added:

"The pay was for the sitting, reigning UFC champion who had the greatest carnival barker in the business Dana White behind it, that is what got you to 100 million dollars. If December rolls around next year and Francis has been unseen and is no longer the undisputed champion and he no longer has the power of the organization behind him, the likeliness of a payday in boxing with Fury exponentially declines."

Summer return likely for Conor McGregor, per Dana White

Conor McGregor is currently recovering from a leg injury he suffered during the trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last year. The Irishman, who has been sidelined since July last year, is currently in the final stages of recovery and is likely to return to the octagon this summer, according to Dana White.

During a recent conversation with TMZ Sports, White said:

"He's doing all the right things with his leg. I'm hoping he can come back this summer."

Dana White says he's hopeful Conor McGregor will make his return to the Octagon this summer!

McGregor has lost three out of his last four fights in the octagon but such is his drawing power that he is one of the favorites to fight Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title upon his imminent return.

