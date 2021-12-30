Chael Sonnen offers simple explanation as to why Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 did low PPV numbers

Chael Sonnen has offered an explanation as to why Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 had considerably low pay-per-view numbers.
As per reports, Jake Paul's second fight with Tyron Woodley sold just 65,000 buys over cable and satellite. His first fight with Woodley was rather successful and sold 500,000 pay-per-views. Many have been left wondering the cause of such a massive slump, as rematches usually sell more than the first fights.
Chael Sonnen seems to have figured out the reason for the same. The former UFC star brought up how the date of the fight could have attributed to the low PPV buys.
"Was it just the day issue, did you think that Paul's fight on Sunday because that has happened, as weird as that is, I missed Paul vs. Mayweather, because I got ready to watch it, now this is the other Paul [Logan], I had an argument with a young wrestler of mine named Cole. I was arguing the fight's on tonight and he goes, 'No Chael, you're wrong, that's on tomorrow.' But tonight as I was saying it was Saturday and he's telling it's on a Sunday. It's like 'Cole, nobody boxes on a Sunday' but they did, I was wrong, is it as simple as that," said Sonnen
The first Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley boxing match took place on 29 August, 2021, a Sunday. The rematch took place on 18 December, a Saturday.
Jake Paul denies Paul vs. Woodley 2 pay-per-view numbers
Jake Paul took to Twitter to deny claims that his second fight with Tyron Woodley made just 65,000 sales. 'The Problem Child' has suggested that the pay-per-view numbers are untrue, however, he accepts that it wasn't his best business outing.
“The PPV number rumors are bull***t 1st fight w Woodley we sold 500k+ Numbers for this one are still rolling in but still looking positive Not my best business night But remember.. Everyone wanted to see me Vs. Fury and that’s what we sold..”
As per Jake Paul, the pay-per-view numbers are still rolling in. It will be interesting to see how many pay-per-views were sold, including digital. The rematch's digital sales are suggested to have done pretty well when compared to cable and satellite.
