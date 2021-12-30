Jake Paul responds to “rumors” that his rematch with Tyron Woodley sold less than 65k PPVs

Jake Paul has responded to reports regarding pay-per-view buys garnered by his rematch against Tyron Woodley. Paul noted that “the PPV number rumors” – which suggest that the rematch generated lower than 65k pay-per-view buys – are untrue.

Taking to Twitter, ‘The Problem Child’ posted a couple of tweets that read as follows:

“The PPV number rumors are bullsh** 1st fight w Woodley we sold 500k+ Numbers for this one are still rolling in but still looking positive Not my best business night But remember.. Everyone wanted to see me Vs. Fury and that’s what we sold..”

“Shoutout to Showtime for riding with me and all the fighters on the card and Tyron for not being a b**ch like most of these “fighters” are..”

Jake Paul won the rematch that transpired on December 18th via a spectacular sixth-round KO. As reported by DAZN's Steven Muehlhausen, the rematch garnered fewer than 65,000 buys on cable and satellite pay-per-view.

However, Muehlhausen added that the digital streaming numbers are still unknown and “could be through the roof.”

Combat sports icon Georges St-Pierre on “very smart businessman” Jake Paul

Jake Paul was scheduled to fight rival and fellow young boxing star Tommy Fury in a much-awaited grudge match on December 18th. Tommy is the half-brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Fury was expected to be a bigger test for Jake Paul than former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. The 7-0 'TNT' is vastly more experienced than 'The Problem Child' and ‘T-Wood’ in the boxing realm.

On that note, UFC Hall of Famer and MMA legend Georges St-Pierre spoke to SPORF regarding Paul’s business acumen and the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury matchup. GSP stated:

“He’s a very smart businessman. And I think so far, he did great.” St-Pierre added, “Yeah, now he’s coming into the real world of boxing. He’s going up against a real boxer in boxing. So, we’ll see what he’s made of, you know. It’s gonna be same weight class, you know, no trick. So, they both gonna know what they’re getting into. So, it’s gonna be interesting. I’m gonna tune in for that one.”

Jake Paul has been lobbying for boxing matches against UFC megastars Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz as of late. Nevertheless, Masvidal and Diaz are still under contract with the UFC and are unlikely to box Paul unless the promotion contractually permits them.

That said, Tommy Fury – who’d pulled out of his December 18th fight with Jake Paul due to health issues – has vowed to fight the YouTube megastar in 2022. Neither Paul’s nor Fury’s respective next opponents and/or comeback dates have been revealed as of yet.

Edited by Josh Evanoff