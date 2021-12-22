He wins one fight and loses the next - Jake Paul says Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal will be 'light work'

Jake Paul boldly claimed that fighting Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal in a boxing ring would be "light work" for him.

Diaz and Masvidal are on the shortlist for Paul's potential next opponents after he called the pair of UFC superstars out on Saturday. The popular belief is that the MMA stars are favorites in a hypothetical against Paul. However, the YouTuber explained why that is not the case.

In the latest episode of Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, 'The Problem Child' declared:

"That's what I'm saying, I'm down for either one of these guys [Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal]. And I think they say that they're about it and it seems so obvious that, like, the general public looks at it and is like, 'Oh yeah! Masvidal and Nate Diaz would kill Jake Paul.' These dumba**es don't understand that boxing is a different sport than MMA and that is literally light work."

Paul also made fun of Masvidal, who recently declined his challenge and dared him to meet him in the octagon instead. The social media superstar said he isn't impressed with Masvidal's MMA resume due to the number of losses on his professional record. The 24-year-old added:

"Hey bro, when you get hit that much – Kamaru Usman slept him [Masvidal] – his MMA record is like 20 and 20 or 30 and 30. He basically wins one fight and then loses a fight."

Jake Paul talks about potential matchups with Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz:

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal among the betting favorites to become Jake Paul's next opponent

Late Saturday night, Jake Paul brutally knocked out former UFC champion Tyron Woodley to extend his winning streak to five fights. After scoring another highlight for his reel, 'The Problem Child' is in search of a new rival.

UFC superstars Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal are listed on multiple betting sites as candidates to become the YouTube sensation's next opponent.

BetOnline.ag @betonline_ag Who will Jake Paul’s next opponent be?



Anderson Silva +300

Tommy Fury +350

Nate Diaz +700

Dillon Danis +700

Conor McGregor +750

Jorge Masvidal +750

Deron Williams +900

Floyd Mayweather +1200

Oscar De La Hoya +1200

KSI +1200

Mike Tyson +2500

Canelo Alvarez +3300 Who will Jake Paul’s next opponent be?Anderson Silva +300Tommy Fury +350Nate Diaz +700Dillon Danis +700Conor McGregor +750Jorge Masvidal +750Deron Williams +900Floyd Mayweather +1200Oscar De La Hoya +1200KSI +1200Mike Tyson +2500Canelo Alvarez +3300 https://t.co/c38VEBaJc6

Betting site BetOnline.ag has Diaz pegged as the +700 bet, meaning there's an 12.5% chance he's Paul's next opponent. Meanwhile, Masvidal is listed as a +750 betting candidate with a 11.76% chance of fighting Paul next. Surprisingly, Anderson Silva opened as the betting favorite while Tommy Fury sits in second.

