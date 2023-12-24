Chael Sonnen accuses major MLB team of money laundering after $325 million international signing

Ex-UFC fighter Chael Sonnen thinks there’s more to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ multi-million dollar deal with Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

The Major League Baseball (MLB) team recently signed a contract with Japanese right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The historic $325 million, 12-year contract is one of the largest contracts for a pitcher in the sport’s history. Apart from the $325 million, the team will reportedly pay a $50 million posting fee for the Japanese pitcher.

ESPN's Jeff Passan posted the news of this signing on his X account. Sonnen gave a nonchalant response to the post, accusing the contract of being a veiled money laundering scheme. He wrote:

“2 words: 1)Money 2)Laundering”

Yamamoto has played for the Orix Buffaloes for the last few seasons. He has won the prestigious Triple Crown three consecutive times among other awards and recognitions. The 25-year-old has also contributed to the Japanese national team, helping them win the gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

The Dodgers have invested a lot in improving their roster in recent times. Recently, the team also signed a $700 million, 10-year contract with Yamamoto's compatriot Shohei Ohtani.

Chael Sonnen disapproves of a recent cage-side brawl between UFC fighters

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is set to attempt the first defense of his title against Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297 in January 2024. Both men attended the UFC 296 event on December 16, 2023.

But unfortunately, a fight broke out between the two, and security personnel intervened to bring the situation under control. UFC boss Dana White accepted full responsibility for the incident while speaking to the media.

The brawl became one of the biggest talking points in the aftermath of the event. During his appearance on The MMA Hour, Sonnen shared his thoughts on the incident:

“I don’t like that stuff. I’m not a prude about it but that isn’t a fight promotion, that’s fighting. That isn’t sanctioned fighting. That’s illegal fighting. I don’t like when the punches get thrown, you got to be able to have these things, these back and forth, and you gotta have a level of honor. No, I didn’t like that. You can’t let them get close."

Watch the video below (18:05):