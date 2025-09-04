  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Chael Sonnen addresses receiving flak for unpopular take on Raja Jackson-Syko Stu situation, explains his stance: "They have the tape"

Chael Sonnen addresses receiving flak for unpopular take on Raja Jackson-Syko Stu situation, explains his stance: "They have the tape"

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Sep 04, 2025 05:35 GMT
Chael Sonnen discusses his past remarks about Raja Jackson. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Chael Sonnen discusses his past remarks about Raja Jackson. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Chael Sonnen was bashed by many in the MMA world for his stance on the incident between Raja Jackson and Syko Stu (real name Stuart Smith). However, the former UFC light heavyweight title challenger recently clarified his statements in the past.

Ad

For context, Jackson attacked Stu mercilessly at a wrestling event in Los Angeles, California, leaving the latter hospitalized with major facial injuries. The police are investigating the matter, and no one has been arrested as of yet. Many people condemned Jackson's behavior. However, in a YouTube video, Sonnen stated that the entire situation was caused by miscommunication and the 25-year-old's lack of experience in the pro wrestling business.

As a result, Sonnen faced a lot of criticism. During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, the UFC Hall of Famer stated that he was not defending Jackson but rather discussing the legal consequences of the situation:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
''I have never taken heat in those comments like that before. It's usually a really supportive group that sees for the way it is...they were very upset and they were upset that I would be so disgusting as to defend Raja Jackson and to make an argument that what Raja did was okay. The problem was, I don't think any of those things and I didn't say anything remotely close to that. I tackled this from the same perspective both times, which is the legal perspective.''
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He added:

''The authorities are in possession of what you've already deemed is disgusting, horrifying and criminal, but they haven't taken action. And I explained in both videos why. They hadn't taken action...They're a step further in this jurisdiction. They have the tape. They've seen it with their own eyes. They have not even commented that they are investigating it. The whole thing is pro wrestling unless Syko Stu asks them to take charges. And that is the part that I find interesting. It's all that I ever said.''
Ad

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

Ad

Chael Sonnen talks about Raja Jackson's potential arrest

In the aforementioned conversation with Ariel Helwani, Chael Sonnen said Syko Stu, who was brutally attacked by Raja Jackson, has to provide a statement, citing that the incident ''wasn't planned.''

Sonnen believes Jackson will not be arrested till then:

''They can't, and they won't, make an arrest until Syko Stu says that wasn't planned...Only Syko Stu gets to say that and he has up to 12 months. I have a feeling he might drag this on, but they're not gonna go just arrest him because they have a video of a pro wrestling match and the audience doesn't get to decide what's real and what's not...Only one person does and that's Stu. And so far he's remained silent.''
About the author
Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat Kumar Jena

Twitter icon

Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.

Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.

In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.

Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.

He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications