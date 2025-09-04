Chael Sonnen addresses receiving flak for unpopular take on Raja Jackson-Syko Stu situation, explains his stance: "They have the tape"

Chael Sonnen was bashed by many in the MMA world for his stance on the incident between Raja Jackson and Syko Stu (real name Stuart Smith). However, the former UFC light heavyweight title challenger recently clarified his statements in the past.For context, Jackson attacked Stu mercilessly at a wrestling event in Los Angeles, California, leaving the latter hospitalized with major facial injuries. The police are investigating the matter, and no one has been arrested as of yet. Many people condemned Jackson's behavior. However, in a YouTube video, Sonnen stated that the entire situation was caused by miscommunication and the 25-year-old's lack of experience in the pro wrestling business.As a result, Sonnen faced a lot of criticism. During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, the UFC Hall of Famer stated that he was not defending Jackson but rather discussing the legal consequences of the situation:''I have never taken heat in those comments like that before. It's usually a really supportive group that sees for the way it is...they were very upset and they were upset that I would be so disgusting as to defend Raja Jackson and to make an argument that what Raja did was okay. The problem was, I don't think any of those things and I didn't say anything remotely close to that. I tackled this from the same perspective both times, which is the legal perspective.''He added:''The authorities are in possession of what you've already deemed is disgusting, horrifying and criminal, but they haven't taken action. And I explained in both videos why. They hadn't taken action...They're a step further in this jurisdiction. They have the tape. They've seen it with their own eyes. They have not even commented that they are investigating it. The whole thing is pro wrestling unless Syko Stu asks them to take charges. And that is the part that I find interesting. It's all that I ever said.''Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:Chael Sonnen talks about Raja Jackson's potential arrestIn the aforementioned conversation with Ariel Helwani, Chael Sonnen said Syko Stu, who was brutally attacked by Raja Jackson, has to provide a statement, citing that the incident ''wasn't planned.''Sonnen believes Jackson will not be arrested till then:''They can't, and they won't, make an arrest until Syko Stu says that wasn't planned...Only Syko Stu gets to say that and he has up to 12 months. I have a feeling he might drag this on, but they're not gonna go just arrest him because they have a video of a pro wrestling match and the audience doesn't get to decide what's real and what's not...Only one person does and that's Stu. And so far he's remained silent.''