"NEVER thought I would call CS a sellout" - Fans accuse UFC legend of defending Raja Jackson's assault on pro wrestler

A UFC legend's cryptic take on Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's son, Raja Jackson's beatdown on pro wrestler Syko Stu has sparked widespread backlash, with many fans accusing him of trying to defend the MMA fighter's actions.

Ad

In a YouTube video following the incident, former three-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen claimed that miscommunication and Jackson's inexperience in the pro-wrestling circuit may have caused the unfortunate event:

Referencing a video preceding the incident, where Stu slammed open a beer can on the 25-year-old's head, mistaking him for a pro-wrestler, before making up with Jackson and agreeing to do a bit together in the ring, Sonnen said:

"The guys told him to get even with him in the ring. Now, that is wildly open to interpretation as to what it means, but it made a level of sense to Raja, who agrees... When that is being said to him... They didn't mean go out there and hurt him... but one is a worker [pro-wrestling performer] who fully understands that, in Stu, and the other is not a professional wrestler."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (5:40):

Ad

Sonnen then pointed out that there wouldn't be any legal complications if Stu didn't press charges, highlighting how many pro-wrestling organizations frown upon their stars looking weak in the public eye.

Despite Sonnen commanding a sizeable MMA fan base, netizens clapped back, accusing the UFC legend of trying to spin the story in favor of 'Rampage's' son.

@GenOceanWolf_tWo_TookieTaliban wrote:

"Damn, lost MAD RESPECT for CS here . NEVER thought I would call CS a sellout. Yet, here we are."

Ad

@dkyle420 opined:

"This is hands-down, the worst take I've heard a legit person have on this situation so far."

@QueueBone chimed in:

"Chael’s a loyal friend doing damage control for his buddy 'Rampage'. we all know what we saw Chael, there’s no defending this whatsoever."

@Kancerru wrote:

"Uncle Chael will defend literally anyone for anything if he knows them personally."

Ad

Check out a few more responses below:

Screenshots courtesy: @ChaelSonnenOfficial on YouTube.

Wrestler Raja Jackson attacked, reportedly choked on his own blood and teeth

An individual who intervened to pull Raja Jackson off Syko Stu during the beatdown has now revealed the extent of the grievous injuries sustained by the victim.

Ad

According to a USA TODAY report posted by Champion Rounds on X, pro-wrestler Douglas Malo stated that Stu had regained consciousness on Aug. 24 following the incident but had suffered facial fractures and lost several teeth. Malo elaborated:

"He was choking on his own blood and teeth. Somebody reminded me there are kids there, and then I was like 'oh my God.'"

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ujwal Jain Ujwal Jain is a sports journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda and holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism. He has been practicing martial arts from an early age and won several accolades at national-level competitions in karate and Taekwondo. He also holds a back belt in karate. Ujwal loves fact-checking, helping out with related research, and being a fresh set of eyes for fellow writers’ articles. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.