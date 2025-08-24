Who is Syko Stu? Inside the life of the Army veteran wrestler before Raja Jackson’s brutal attack

Army Veteran-turned-independent wrestler Stuart Smith, commonly known by his ring name Syko Stu, recently made headlines when Raja Jackson, the son of UFC veteran Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, attacked him in a disturbing incident.The incident occurred on Saturday at a Knockx Pro Wrestling event, where Raja was involved in a spot during a wrestling match. The 25-year-old rushed inside the ring and hoisted Stu up in the air before viciously slamming him on the mat, and visibly knocking him out cold. Raja then mounted the Army veteran and unleashed over 20 unanswered punches before other wrestlers finally intervened to pull him away. However, the damage had already been done, as Stu had suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital.The entire incident was streamed live on Kick, and Raja has now reportedly been banned from the platform.According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, the spot was planned. However, the knockout and the legitimate unanswered punches thrown by Raja were unplanned. Following the incident, Quinton released a statement, apologizing for his son's actions and revealing that Stu was awake and stable. He added that his son had suffered a concussion just days ago.What appears to have angered Raja and fueled the attack is a confrontation with Stu before the event, when the wrestler hit Raja on the side of his head with a soda can. However, the two initially appeared to have settled their bad blood as Stu apologized to Raja soon after.Who is Syko Stu?Stuart Smith, a.k.a Syko Stu, is an independent wrestler based in California. He is known for his persona and is a prominent figure at Knokx Pro Wrestling. He made his wrestling debut in 2017 and appears to have trained under WWE icon Rikishi.Stu is a veteran of the U.S. Army and has often spoken about his struggles with mental health outside the ring. He stated that just six months after returning from the military, he turned to wrestling as a way to regain focus and adjust to civilian life. Stu also shared that he struggles with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), but finds comfort and stability inside the ring.Check out Syko Stu's comments below: