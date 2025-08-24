  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Who is Syko Stu? Inside the life of the Army veteran wrestler before Raja Jackson’s brutal attack

Who is Syko Stu? Inside the life of the Army veteran wrestler before Raja Jackson’s brutal attack

By Shehryar Edibam
Modified Aug 24, 2025 13:49 GMT
Raja Jackson and Syko Stu involved in altercation during wrestling event. [Images courtesy: @BenTheBaneDavis on X]
Raja Jackson and Syko Stu involved in altercation during wrestling event. [Images courtesy: @BenTheBaneDavis on X]

Army Veteran-turned-independent wrestler Stuart Smith, commonly known by his ring name Syko Stu, recently made headlines when Raja Jackson, the son of UFC veteran Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, attacked him in a disturbing incident.

Ad

The incident occurred on Saturday at a Knockx Pro Wrestling event, where Raja was involved in a spot during a wrestling match. The 25-year-old rushed inside the ring and hoisted Stu up in the air before viciously slamming him on the mat, and visibly knocking him out cold. Raja then mounted the Army veteran and unleashed over 20 unanswered punches before other wrestlers finally intervened to pull him away. However, the damage had already been done, as Stu had suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The entire incident was streamed live on Kick, and Raja has now reportedly been banned from the platform.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, the spot was planned. However, the knockout and the legitimate unanswered punches thrown by Raja were unplanned. Following the incident, Quinton released a statement, apologizing for his son's actions and revealing that Stu was awake and stable. He added that his son had suffered a concussion just days ago.

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

What appears to have angered Raja and fueled the attack is a confrontation with Stu before the event, when the wrestler hit Raja on the side of his head with a soda can. However, the two initially appeared to have settled their bad blood as Stu apologized to Raja soon after.

Who is Syko Stu?

Stuart Smith, a.k.a Syko Stu, is an independent wrestler based in California. He is known for his persona and is a prominent figure at Knokx Pro Wrestling. He made his wrestling debut in 2017 and appears to have trained under WWE icon Rikishi.

Ad

Stu is a veteran of the U.S. Army and has often spoken about his struggles with mental health outside the ring. He stated that just six months after returning from the military, he turned to wrestling as a way to regain focus and adjust to civilian life. Stu also shared that he struggles with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), but finds comfort and stability inside the ring.

Check out Syko Stu's comments below:

About the author
Shehryar Edibam

Shehryar Edibam

Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.

Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Shehryar Edibam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications