"He needs to go to jail" - Fans react as Rampage's son Raja Jackson brutally pummels pro wrestler live on Kick

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Aug 24, 2025 08:30 GMT
Rampage Jackson
Rampage Jackson's (left) son Raja (right) brutally pummels pro-wrestler. [Images courtesy: Getty Images and @rampagejr.da_clone on Instagram]

Horrifying scenes unfolded live on Kick as UFC legend Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's son, Raja Jackson, was involved in a violent sequence at KNOKX PRO wrestling, where he seems to have brutally injured pro-wrestler Stewart Smith, aka Syko Stu.

The seemingly near-fatal beatdown has sparked outrage among fight fans, with calls for the mixed-martial artist's arrest intensifying online.

According to a leaked phone call, Jackson was supposed to execute a double leg takedown on Smith before hitting with some fake shots. The 25-year-old, however, did not follow the script and dove into the ring to violently slam his opponent to the canvas.

Smith, who already seemed to have lost consciousness after the slam, suffered a continually worsening fate as Jackson unleashed violent shots to his head, forcing other performers to pull him away from the unconscious wrestler.

After reporter Sean Ross Sapp revealed that Smith had been rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, fight fans took to social media to unleash their unbridled wrath on the MMA fighter.

Check out Raja Jackson's beatdown of Syko Stu below:

@xDJJericho wrote:

"He needs to be prosecuted. He was only supposed to hit him a couple of times. You give someone your body for a spot, and they totally betray your trust in that situation; he needs to go to jail."

@mf2598 opined:

"Yeah, he got that stupid a** rage his father had. My goodness, what a moron."
@billy_lyons_ highlighted:

"That's a murder charge. He knew full well what he was doing and where it was going. Awful."

@Sipowicz1042 pointed out:

"Raja is going to go to prison. He says he 'pissed him off' on video. That’s intent."

Check out a few more responses below:

Screenshots courtesy: @SeanRossSapp on X
Following the incident, 'Rampage' has released a statement apologizing for his son's actions, while revealing that Stu is awake and stable. As the UFC legend sees it, Raja should not have been involved in a combat sport after having suffered a concussion in sparring a few days ago.

Ujwal Jain

Ujwal Jain

Ujwal Jain is a sports journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda and holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism. He has been practicing martial arts from an early age and won several accolades at national-level competitions in karate and Taekwondo. He also holds a back belt in karate. Ujwal loves fact-checking, helping out with related research, and being a fresh set of eyes for fellow writers’ articles.

