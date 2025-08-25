  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Video emerges of alleged event leading to Raja Jackson's brutal beatdown of pro wrestler

Video emerges of alleged event leading to Raja Jackson's brutal beatdown of pro wrestler

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Aug 25, 2025 03:57 GMT
A clip shows Raja Jackson meeting the pro wrestler outside the venue. [Image courtesy: @unitedfightleague on Instagram]
A clip shows Raja Jackson meeting the pro wrestler outside the venue. [Image courtesy: @unitedfightleague on Instagram]

A new video has surfaced on the internet showcasing an incident that led to Raja Jackson beating a pro wrestler in a devastating manner. The Los Angeles Police Department is currently investigating the situation, and Jackson may face serious consequences for his aggressive behavior.

Ad

For context, Raja, who is the son of former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, was present at a Knokx Pro Wrestling event in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday night. The 25-year-old entered the ring and slammed Stuart Smith, who also goes by the name 'Syko Stu', onto the mat before landing vicious blows from the top position to knock him unconscious. Smith suffered severe injuries from the brutal beating and was taken to the hospital right away.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

An X user named @aintgonnaletyou recently posted a clip of Raja and Smith outside the premises earlier that evening, when the latter smashed a beer can over the KICK streamer's head, believing it was a part of a scene. However, Smith apologized after learning that Raja was unaware of the act. Later on, it was decided that Raja would unexpectedly enter the ring. But he took advantage of the situation to harm Smith.

Ad

Check out the post below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

The MMA legend, who condemned his son's actions, said on his social media post that Smith is now stable and awake.

Notably, Smith is a U.S. Army veteran who ventured into the wrestling world to escape from his personal struggles with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Event organizer slams Raja Jackson for being reckless

KnokX Pro Entertainment recently turned to Facebook and issued a lengthy statement criticizing Raja Jackson for beating an independent wrestler named Stuart Smith inside the ring, which landed the army veteran in a hospital.

Ad

The organization then apologized to their fans for the controversial incident and extended support for Smith's quick recovery, writing:

''First and foremost our thoughts and prayers are with our brother Mr. Stuart Smith (Syko Stu) as he remains a priority and we are monitoring his well being. What was supposed to be a planned and agreed upon wrestling spot, turned into a selfish, irresponsible act of violence against Mr. Smith. This egregious act is reprehensible and never should have occurred. In the 17 years of operation of KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy, there has never been anything as heinous take place such as this and we apologize to our patrons and fans.''
About the author
Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat Kumar Jena

Twitter icon

Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.

Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.

In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.

Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.

He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications