Video emerges of alleged event leading to Raja Jackson's brutal beatdown of pro wrestler

A new video has surfaced on the internet showcasing an incident that led to Raja Jackson beating a pro wrestler in a devastating manner. The Los Angeles Police Department is currently investigating the situation, and Jackson may face serious consequences for his aggressive behavior.For context, Raja, who is the son of former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, was present at a Knokx Pro Wrestling event in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday night. The 25-year-old entered the ring and slammed Stuart Smith, who also goes by the name 'Syko Stu', onto the mat before landing vicious blows from the top position to knock him unconscious. Smith suffered severe injuries from the brutal beating and was taken to the hospital right away.An X user named @aintgonnaletyou recently posted a clip of Raja and Smith outside the premises earlier that evening, when the latter smashed a beer can over the KICK streamer's head, believing it was a part of a scene. However, Smith apologized after learning that Raja was unaware of the act. Later on, it was decided that Raja would unexpectedly enter the ring. But he took advantage of the situation to harm Smith.Check out the post below:The MMA legend, who condemned his son's actions, said on his social media post that Smith is now stable and awake.Notably, Smith is a U.S. Army veteran who ventured into the wrestling world to escape from his personal struggles with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).Event organizer slams Raja Jackson for being recklessKnokX Pro Entertainment recently turned to Facebook and issued a lengthy statement criticizing Raja Jackson for beating an independent wrestler named Stuart Smith inside the ring, which landed the army veteran in a hospital.The organization then apologized to their fans for the controversial incident and extended support for Smith's quick recovery, writing:''First and foremost our thoughts and prayers are with our brother Mr. Stuart Smith (Syko Stu) as he remains a priority and we are monitoring his well being. What was supposed to be a planned and agreed upon wrestling spot, turned into a selfish, irresponsible act of violence against Mr. Smith. This egregious act is reprehensible and never should have occurred. In the 17 years of operation of KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy, there has never been anything as heinous take place such as this and we apologize to our patrons and fans.''