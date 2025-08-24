MMA legend Rampage Jackson breaks silence after son Raja involved in wrestling controversy

By JP David
Modified Aug 24, 2025 11:16 GMT
Raja Jackson and Rampage Jackson. (Photo: @rampagejackson on IG)
Rampage Jackson has broken his silence regarding his son, Raja Jackson, following an incident in Los Angeles at a pro wrestling event. The MMA legend released a statement regarding the disturbing incident that sent a pro wrestler named Syko Stu to the hospital.

On Saturday's Knockx Pro Wrestling event, Raja was involved in a spot during a match. He rushed inside the ring and lifted Stu before slamming him hard onto the mat, seemingly knocking him out cold immediately. The 25-year-old then proceeded to land multiple punches to Stu, who was not protecting himself.

It took a lot of time before other wrestlers intervened and stopped Rampage Jackson's son from doing more damage. The army veteran-turned-pro wrestler was reportedly rushed to the hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Rampage has cleared the air regarding what happened on Saturday. He doesn't condone what his son did and wished Stu a speedy recovery, saying that he's awake and stable. He described it as a "work that went wrong," and added that his son shouldn't have been in there to begin with.

Rampage Jackson apologized to Syko Stu for what happened, as well as to Kick, which has reportedly banned Raja Jackson from its platform. The whole incident was streamed live on Kick and has gone viral on social media since.

For those unaware, Knockx Pro Wrestling is a partner under the WWE ID program and is run mainly by WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, his cousin Reno Anoa'i, and former WWE star Gangrel.

Rampage Jackson's son seemingly involved in segment with Syko Stu before the event

While a lot of people are looking for answers after what happened on Saturday's Knokx Pro Wrestling event, there are videos circulating on social media about a confrontation between Rampage Jackson's son and Syko Stu earlier.

There seems to have been confusion regarding Stu's actions toward Raja Jackson, who is not a trained pro wrestler and possibly didn't know the right terminology, unlike his father, who wrestled for TNA in the early 2010s. Stu even apologized for his actions to Raja regarding the "work" they are doing.

You can watch the videos on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Edited by JP David
