Disturbing moment sees wrestler hospitalized; MMA Legend Rampage Jackson's son, Raja, involved

The son of MMA legend Rampage Jackson, Raja Jackson, was involved in a disturbing incident at a pro wrestling event on Saturday. Raja sent a local wrestler to the hospital after hitting him with clean punches to the head and face.In a video circulating online, Raja was involved in a match at Knokx Pro Wrestling's KnokXperience event on Saturday in Los Angeles. If the name of the promotion sounds familiar, it's run by WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, his cousin Reno Anoa'i, more famously known as Black Pearl, and former WWE star Gangrel.During the match, Raja rushed the ring and picked up a wrestler named Syko Stu, slamming him onto the mat. He then unloaded a barrage of legitimate punches to Stu, who was seemingly unconscious after the slam. These events were live-streamed on the streaming platform Kick, which his father regularly posts on.Multiple wrestlers rushed to the ring and tried to stop Raja, who was being relentless. It's unclear what the original spot was going to be, but it most likely didn't involve anyone getting punched to oblivion.Here's the video of said incident, but viewer discretion is advised:According to multiple reports, Syko Stu was immediately rushed to the hospital, with the term &quot;flatlined&quot; being used to describe his condition. There's no official confirmation yet on the damages and injuries he sustained from the incident.More updates on what happened between Rampage Jackson's son and Syko StuIn a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp reported that the spot between Rampage Jackson's son and Syko Stu was planned. However, Stu getting knocked out and punched by Raja wasn't. Sapp also confirmed that the army veteran-turned-pro wrestler was rushed to the hospital and sustained serious injuries.Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSappLINKBased on what I've heard, the spot with Raja Jackson at Knokx Pro Wrestling was planned. However, Raja Jackson knocked the person out -- ring name Syko Stu-- and followed up with a lot of heavy punches to Syko Stu, which were not planned to do that kind of damage. Stu was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. We are working to find out more and have Stu in our thoughts.While Rampage Jackson is an MMA legend, he's also a trained pro wrestler and even performed at TNA Wrestling in the early 2010s. However, his son Raja is inexperienced in sports entertainment but a rising prospect in MMA with a 4-0 amateur record.