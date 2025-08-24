Disturbing moment sees wrestler hospitalized; MMA Legend Rampage Jackson's son, Raja, involved

By JP David
Modified Aug 24, 2025 10:43 GMT
Rampage Jackson
Rampage Jackson's son, Raja, was involved in a disturbing scene with an indie wrestler (Photo: WWE.com)

The son of MMA legend Rampage Jackson, Raja Jackson, was involved in a disturbing incident at a pro wrestling event on Saturday. Raja sent a local wrestler to the hospital after hitting him with clean punches to the head and face.

Ad

In a video circulating online, Raja was involved in a match at Knokx Pro Wrestling's KnokXperience event on Saturday in Los Angeles. If the name of the promotion sounds familiar, it's run by WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, his cousin Reno Anoa'i, more famously known as Black Pearl, and former WWE star Gangrel.

During the match, Raja rushed the ring and picked up a wrestler named Syko Stu, slamming him onto the mat. He then unloaded a barrage of legitimate punches to Stu, who was seemingly unconscious after the slam. These events were live-streamed on the streaming platform Kick, which his father regularly posts on.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Multiple wrestlers rushed to the ring and tried to stop Raja, who was being relentless. It's unclear what the original spot was going to be, but it most likely didn't involve anyone getting punched to oblivion.

Here's the video of said incident, but viewer discretion is advised:

Ad

According to multiple reports, Syko Stu was immediately rushed to the hospital, with the term "flatlined" being used to describe his condition. There's no official confirmation yet on the damages and injuries he sustained from the incident.

More updates on what happened between Rampage Jackson's son and Syko Stu

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp reported that the spot between Rampage Jackson's son and Syko Stu was planned. However, Stu getting knocked out and punched by Raja wasn't. Sapp also confirmed that the army veteran-turned-pro wrestler was rushed to the hospital and sustained serious injuries.

Ad

While Rampage Jackson is an MMA legend, he's also a trained pro wrestler and even performed at TNA Wrestling in the early 2010s. However, his son Raja is inexperienced in sports entertainment but a rising prospect in MMA with a 4-0 amateur record.

About the author
JP David

JP David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.

Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.

Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!

Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by JP David
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications