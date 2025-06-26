MMA legend Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson recalls what made him "mad" before iconic slam KO of Ricardo Arona

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson recently reflected on his slam KO of Ricardo Arona and revealed what upset him prior to the iconic moment. Jackson noted that he understands it in hindsight, but didn't at the time of their bout.

Jackson and Arona competed at PRIDE Critical Countdown 2004, which took place at the famous Saitama Super Arena in Japan. At the time, PRIDE was considered to be the top MMA promotion in the world and an organization all the best fighters wanted to compete in due to their fighter purses.

In the latest episode of his JAXXON PODCAST, Jackson recalled Arona claiming he was injured in an attempt to get his teammate a contract with PRIDE. 'Rampage' mentioned that although he understands why the Brazilian did it, he wasn't too happy at the time and went on to earn arguably the greatest knockout win of his career. He said:

"What made me mad was I found out that Ricardo Arona was injured. You know, later on that day, I walked to the 7-Eleven, which is right down the street from the hotel. [Arona's] walking out the store like, strolling and then, normally he sees me, he started limping... Four band-aids then an X on his knee. I felt like he was just trying to get Murilo into PRIDE. I understand the brotherhood, and it was kinda probably hard to get his teammate into PRIDE. So I just felt like that's what he was doing."

Check out the full clip featuring Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's comments below:

Joe Rogan once reacted to Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's slam KO

Joe Rogan once weighed in and shared his thoughts on Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's iconic slam KO of Ricardo Arona.

In Jackson's latest appearance on the JRE MMA Show, Rogan mentioned that the slam KO was the hardest he had ever seen in his years in the sport:

"You got your whole body like this and he's over the top of your head, that's so much force. That may be the hardest anybody's ever been hit in this sport because look at the amount of travel he does. Bro, you got him like twelve feet in the air... He goes straight and you were powerful as fu*k back then."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (14:05):

