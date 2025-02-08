Dana White's former competitor's Yakuza ties takes center stage in new promo for VICE TV's 'Dark Side of the Cage'

Dana White's former competitor Pride FC will be the focus of VICE TV's new series 'Dark Side of the Cage' as their popularity will be documented. The episode is scheduled to air on VICE TV this coming Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 10 p.m. ET.

Fans will gain a better understanding of how the promotion operated and their success in Japan. Pride was regarded as the MMA leader at one point, with Dana White's UFC trying to close the gap.

The promotion boasted a stacked roster of at both the beginning and prime of their careers including Fedor Emelianenko, Wanderlei Silva, Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson and Don Frye.

VICE TV recently dropped a first look preview at this week's episode titled: 'The Rise of Pride', which features former Pride commentator Bas Rutten and competitors including Frye, Gary Goodridge. The contributors provided an eye-opening revelation that the promotion had ties to the Yakuza and didn't have genuine bouts early on.

The network also added a caption that detailed what will be covered in the episode:

"Dark clouds circle over Pride, the most popular MMA promotion in the world, when rival Yakuza gangs collide and shadowy secrets come out into the open."

Check out VICE TV's first look at the 'Dark Side of the Cage' episode on Dana White's former competitor below:

VICE TV to document Dana White's former competitor over two episodes

Not only will VICE TV document Dana White's former competitor Pride FC this week, but they are scheduled to air a second episode focusing on the promotion.

This week's episode will primarily focus on the most successful years of the promotion while also shedding light on the behind-the-scenes. A follow-up episode titled, 'The Fall of Pride FC' is scheduled to air the following week on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 10 p.m. ET, focusing on their downfall.

It's important to note that Pride is the only topic to receive a two-part feature, which is significant as they will be discussing it in great detail. In addition, fans could also gain more of an appreciation for what the Japanese-based promotion provided for the sport during their most successful years as the MMA leader.

Check out the 'Dark Side of the Cage' season one trailer below:

