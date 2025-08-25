  • home icon
Rampage Jackson's son Raja reportedly facing LAPD investigation after vicious beatdown of pro wrestler

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Aug 25, 2025 02:36 GMT
Rampage Jackson
Rampage Jackson's (pictured) son Raja is an MMA fighter. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

UFC legend Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's son, Raja Jackson, is facing a police investigation after pummeling pro wrestler Stewart Smith, aka Syko Stu, live on Kick at the KnokX Pro wrestling event this past weekend.

According to a report by TMZ, the LAPD was called to the scene and has taken a police report about the incident. Authorities have since opened an investigation into the matter.

Jackson was originally slated to do a staged bit during the event. According to a phone call the MMA fighter streamed live on Kick following the incident, he was only supposed to execute a double leg takedown and throw a few fake punches on the wrestler.

Check out Raja Jackson's attack on Syko Stu below:

'Rampage's' son, however, dove into the ring and lifted his opponent and slammed him to the canvas, before unloading a barrage of vicious punches to the unconscious wrestler's head, forcing other performers to step in and pull him away.

In the same phone call, the caller described Stu as having flatlined following the beatdown. Netizens have turned against Jackson's after the video of the gruesome moment went viral on social media.

Fortunately, an insider close to Stu has since informed TMZ that the wrestler was fine and recovering in the hospital. 'Rampage' also confirmed that Stu had regained consciousness while apologizing for his son's actions.

According to a report by The Economic Times, the 25-year-old has since been banned on Kick.

Rampage Jackson says son Raja shouldn't have been involved in the wrestling event

Following his son Raja's beatdown on Syko Stu, amid reports that the wrestler had 'flatlined', Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson released a statement clearing the air on the incident and condemning his son's actions.

However, the UFC legend believes Raja, who had suffered a concussion in sparring days before, after conceding a kick to the head, should not have been involved in the wrestling event:

"I want to clear up the misinformation about my son Raja. I’ve been confirmed that the wrestler ( Stewart Smith aka Syko Stu) is awake and stable... Raja is an MMA fighter, not a pro wrestler, and had no business involved in an event like this. I don’t condone my son’s actions AT ALL! He suffered a concussion from sparring only days ago and had no business doing anything remotely close to physical contact. As a father, im deeply concerned with his health AND the well-being of Mr. Smith."
Quick Links

Edited by Ujwal Jain
