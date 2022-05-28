×
"I don’t think that the statement’s true" - Chael Sonnen on Bobby Green and his coach accusing Petr Yan and Rafael Fiziev of using PEDs

(From left to right) Chael Sonnen, Bobby Green, Rafael Fiziev and Petr Yan (bottom right) [Image Courtesy: @bobbykinggreen, @rafael_ataman_fiziev and @petr_yan on Instagram]
Jacek Okninski
Modified May 28, 2022 01:17 PM IST
Chael Sonnen can’t say that Bobby Green's accusations of Petr Yan and Rafael Fiziev obtaining PEDs in Thailand are wrong, but he has a big problem with it.

It started with Green and his coach, Jacob Benny, stating on an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience that the aforementioned fighters obtained illegal substances in Thailand because it was out of USADA's reach, which is not the case per Sonnen.

Below is the audio clip from the JRE:

It was said on record that one of them saw both fighters buying PEDs over the counter in Thailand. 'The American Gangster’ elaborated on how the agency works and just because the "US" in USADA stands for "United States" doesn’t mean that they can’t conduct tests in other countries.

In his most recent YouTube video, Chael Sonnen said:

“I don’t think that the statement’s true. I don’t think because USADA, and yes, the 'US' does stands for the United States-- I don’t think because they’re headquartered here, that it precludes them from testing people abroad.”

Chael went on to say that only a few PEDs will work and that most steroid stay in a fighter's system for a while. He also claimed that there are places in the USA where one can obtain them legally.

Watch Chael Sonnen talk about the entire PED accusation in the video below:

Bobby Green scheduled to fight Jim Miller at UFC 276

The self-proclaimed 'King' will take on Jim Miller on the stacked UFC 276 fight card. The event will take place on July 3 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will be headlined by Israel Adesanya's middleweight title defense against Jared Cannonier.

Bobby Green will try to bounce back after his TKO loss to Islam Makhachev that he suffered back in February. Prior to that, he defeated Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 271. Overall, he has won two out of his last five fights.

Jim Miller is an experienced UFC veteran who made his debut back in 2008. He has wins over Takanori Gomi, Joe Lauzon and Clay Guida. He currently enjoys a two-fight winning streak with wins over Erick Gonzales and Nikolas Motta.

Edited by Allan Mathew
