Nothing short of awesome - Chael Sonnen on Aljamain Sterling being current champion of a division that has 5 former titleholders 

Chael Sonnen believes Aljamain Sterling deserves credit for winning the title in one of the most stacked divisions in UFC history.

Capturing the title is no easy feat, according to Sonnen, let alone doing it in a division that houses former UFC champions. On a recent episode of his YouTube show, 'The American Gangster' argued:

"I will tell you at 135-pounds, historically speaking, that is musical chairs with the title. It's musical chairs because the division is so d*mn hard. It really is, it's really tough. You have more world champions floating around right [that weigh] 135 pounds than any division in the sport right now and also any division in the history of the sport."

Sonnen, of course, was referring to Jose Aldo, Dominick Cruz, T.J. Dillashaw, Henry Cejudo, and Petr Yan. With that in mind, the former three-time UFC title challenger believes Sterling's accomplishments are nothing "short of awesome." He continued:

"You have five world champions all in one division. I think that division deserves a little bit more attention. I just think that it's an improbability that you can go into any equation and come to the conclusion that the sitting champion of a division that has more world champions than any in history is anything short of awesome."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

Chael Sonnen gives Aljamain Sterling a piece of advice

Many believe that Aljamain Sterling's split decision victory over Petr Yan at UFC 273 was a robbery. Chael Sonnen doesn't share that sentiment.

However, the former UFC middleweight superstar is of the belief that Sterling made a massive mistake by assuming he had two 10-8 rounds in the bag. Offering his take on the situation, Sonnen said:

"Aljo spoke on why he was so sure he was ahead. He not only believe he was ahead in those three rounds going into four and five, he thought he had two 10-8 rounds. Aljo needs to learn something from this: Do not do that kind of math again! Aljo was wrong. That is not what the judges saw. One judge didn't even see the [first round] for him. I mean this was a slippery slope, very slippery."

Catch Chael Sonnen's comments below:

Sterling, of course, has been very vocal about his disappointment with his most recent fight's judging. Although he narrowly retained his title, 'Funk Master' protested that he should have been awarded with scores of 10-8 for rounds two and three.

