Chael Sonnen alleges silent “Alpha” battle between Conor McGregor and Cristiano Ronaldo in Riyadh - “The whole thing was just very interesting”

Chael Sonnen recently weighed in on Conor McGregor and Cristiano Ronaldo sitting next to each other at the recent 'Day of Reckoning' boxing event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and noted that there was more to their interactions.

A viral video of the interaction surfaced on social media this past weekend, where it appeared as though the Portuguese soccer legend seemed annoyed to be sitting next to the former two-division UFC champion. In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'The American Gangster' mentioned that their interaction was a silent battle between two Alphas, saying:

"[Conor McGregor] Begins leaning over possibly sport's very biggest star [Cristiano Ronaldo], which I like...I thought it was a very cool Alpha-style move. Ronaldo was meeting him back...not acknowledging that Conor exists, however being fully aware that this man will kill me, so I better be on my best behaviour. The whole thing was just very interesting." [1:21 - 1:42]

McGregor and Ronaldo are two of the biggest stars in their respective sports, so it was quite an interesting interaction, especially with the hidden battles that Sonnen brought to light.

Chael Sonnen doesn't want to see the UFC censor trash-talking

Chael Sonnen weighed in on the controversial trash talk that was on display in the leadup to UFC 296, which saw Colby Covington make a remark about Leon Edwards' father and Dricus du Plessis bring up Sean Strickland's childhood trauma the following day.

The former UFC middleweight title challenger uploaded a video to his YouTube channel, where he noted that it wouldn't be a wise move for the promotion to censor trash talk. He mentioned that it would give the perception that the fighters are being scripted and drew comparison to pro wrestling, saying:

"It's one of the most important reasons why the promoter cannot come to you and tell you what not to say because that by virtue is telling you what to say and now all of the sudden it's scripted, it's pro wrestling. And you never really know what you're looking at." [9:32- 9:53]