What did Jon Jones say about Chael Sonnen's recent arrest on multiple battery citations?

Jon Jones recently offered well wishes to Chael Sonnen, his family and the family of those involved in his recent altercation. His words for Sonnen come after reports of his detention in Las Vegas surfaced.

In a recent post on Twitter, Jon Jones offered his two cents on the situation surrounding Chael Sonnen's run-in with the law. He further shone a light on the differences between himself and Sonnen as he refused to criticize 'The American Gangster' for his transgressions:

"Chael Sonnen, I’m not gonna sit here and celebrate you getting battery charges against a female last night. That would make me like you, and I’m nothing like you. Instead I will wish your family well, I wish the victims family well," wrote Jon Jones on Twitter.

Jon Jones quoted a verse from The Bible to Chael Sonnen

In a subsequent post on Twitter, Jon Jones highlighted the capacity of people to judge and criticize others while indulging in the same activities if not worse. He went on to quote a verse, John 8:7, from The Bible to offer his fans some insight into the same:

"It’s funny how the people who criticize and judge you the most have some of the nastiest things in their closet. Let he who is without sin cast the first stone. You’ll get no stones from me. Good luck," wrote Jon Jones on Twitter.

Chael Sonnen found himself on the wrong side of the law after he got involved in a bust-up at a luxury hotel in Las Vegas. His actions prompted law enforcement officials to detain him and subsequently slap him with 5 misdemeanor battery citations.

However, the former UFC middleweight kingpin was not arrested as the officers did not witness the havoc unfolding firsthand. While paramedics were called to the scene at the Las Vegas Four Seasons, no injuries have been reported as of yet.

Since hanging up his gloves, Chael Sonnen has positioned himself as one of the most adept MMA pundits in the game. His podcast and his opinion in general is one of the most sought-after sources of information regarding all things MMA.

