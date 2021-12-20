Chael Sonnen detained by cops after involvement in an alleged brawl at a Las Vegas hotel

Chael Sonnen was recently involved in an alleged brawl at a luxury hotel while he was in Las Vegas. In connection to the incident, the 44-year-old was reportedly handed five misdemeanor battery citations.

TMZ released a video showing Chael Sonnen being escorted out of the hotel in handcuffs, but reported that the UFC veteran was ultimately not arrested as the incident was not personally witnessed by law enforcement officers. However, charges could be filed as the investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

TMZ was told by a witness that she saw Sonnen banging on the door of a hotel room at the Four Seasons in Las Vegas at around 7:00 PM on a Saturday night. At this point, a couple walked by Sonnen and the UFC veteran got into a physical altercation with them. However, the witness was not sure what had led to the brawl between the two sides.

The witness described 'The American Gangster' as someone who easily handled the other man involved in the altercation. The woman accompanying the man panicked and started to scream before police were called to the scene. Officers soon arrived and detained Sonnen for the alleged incident before leading him away in handcuffs.

TMZ reported that it was also told paramedics responded to the incident, although it is yet to be confirmed if anyone at the scene had to be treated for any injuries.

Chael Sonnen's most memorable rivalries in MMA

Chael Sonnen is a well-known name in MMA and one the most gifted trash talkers in the history of the sport, having had some memorable rivalries over the years. His most notable feuds were against Anderson Silva, Wanderlei Silva, and Tito Ortiz.

'The Bad Guy' retired as a fighter after his loss to Lyoto Machida at Bellator 222 in 2019. Chael Sonnen now serves as an MMA analyst for ESPN. He is also a submission grappling promoter at Submission Underground.

Edited by Genci Papraniku