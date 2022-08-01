Create
"Honor my purse or I don't walk through the curtain" - Chael Sonnen believes Hasim Rahman Jr. was going to perform dirty trick against Jake Paul

Chael Sonnen, Jake Paul, and Hasim Rahman Jr. (left to right)
Anurag Mitra
Modified Aug 01, 2022 12:22 PM IST

Chael Sonnen believes Jake Paul and Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) would have been done dirty by Hasim Rahman Jr. had their fight not been canceled.

Paul and Rahman Jr. were scheduled to lock horns at Madison Square Garden in New York on August 6. The fight, however, failed to come to fruition as Rahman Jr. didn't adhere to the 200lbs weight limit initially agreed upon. Rahman Jr. and his team claimed he'd weigh in at 215lbs which later led to the fight being canceled, as was confirmed in an official statement by Paul's Most Valuable Promotions.

#PaulRahman has been cancelled. Refunds for all ticket and PPV purchases will be provided. Full statement below. https://t.co/thnjyjUEMT

Rahman Jr. later shared a clip where he claimed that his body wouldn't allow him to make the 200lbs limit and that he's ready to fight Paul for the $5,000 minimum. Chael Sonnen, however, isn't buying into his claims.

According to 'The American Gangster', Rahman Jr. was going to perform a dirty trick against Jake Paul had the fight not been canceled. Sonnen believes that Rahman Jr. wouldn't have pulled out of the fight despite failing to make weight and would've forced MVP to pay him the entire purse or refuse to fight on the night of the event.

In a recently shared video on his YouTube channel, Sonnen said:

"My guess is that he was going to come in, he was going to miss the weight, they were going to fine him and then and only then when the house is sold and the popcorn's being popped is when he reveals to them, 'Honor my purse or I don't walk through the curtain.'"

Watch the video below:

youtube-cover

Oscar De La Hoya shares interesting proposition for Jake Paul's next fight

Now that Jake Paul is without an opponent and the pay-per-view event set to take place on August 6 has been shelved, former boxer Oscar De La Hoya has an interesting proposition for 'The Problem Child'.

De La Hoya suggested that Paul join hands with his Golden Boy promotions and together they'll set up a blockbuster matchup against UFC star Nate Diaz. The Mexican promoter tweeted:

"Sorry for your cancellation due to unprofessional fighters not making weight. Let’s talk @jakepaul Vs @NateDiaz209 when he’s free from the @ufc imagine the @GoldenBoyBoxing machine behind it? Will be huge!!!"
Sorry for your cancellation due to unprofessional fighters not making weight. Let’s talk @jakepaul Vs @NateDiaz209 when he’s free from the @ufc imagine the @GoldenBoyBoxing machine behind it? Will be huge!!!
Diaz has just one fight remaining on his current contract with the UFC. The Stockton native is expected to leave the UFC and enter free agency later this year, paving the way for a lucrative fight against Jake Paul.

The UFC superstar is set to take on Khamzat Chimaev in the final fight of his UFC contract at UFC 279 in September.

Yes, you read that right. @KChimaev & @NateDiaz209 are set for your #UFC279 main event 🔥[ #UFC279 | Sep 10 | @TMobileArena ] https://t.co/hdvIJQShyL

