"I think he's considering getting some fresh blood and some fresh options" - Chael Sonnen believes Kamaru Usman's attention may lie elsewhere ahead of title defense against Leon Edwards

During a recent video posted to his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen delved into Kamaru Usman's situation ahead of his scheduled title defense against Leon Edwards later this year.

The Brit comes into this fight on the back of ten straight fights without a loss but will be welcomed by the last man to beat him in the sport when the octagon doors close. 'Rocky' has spearheaded his way to the top of the rankings and can no longer be ignored as a serious threat to the welterweigh throne.

While discussing the fight, Chael Sonnen questioned whether Kamaru Usman was completely dedicated to the matchup, insisting that the champ will likely have his sights set on a move to a new division or, potentially, even a new sport:

"The most likely and realistic way that you get on with that [welterweight] division and you get some fresh blood in there is if Kamaru walks away... He's talking about fighting Canelo [Alvarez], Jake Paul's just good enough... I can only imagine how difficult it would be to stay motivated when you've lapped the division... I think he's considering getting some fresh blood and some fresh options, if he's gotta go to a different weightclass to do it, or he's gotta go into a different sport."

Despite the champion having nothing left to prove, the division is home to an array of rising talents, with Khamzat Chimaev and Shavkat Rakhmanov leading the charge for a shot at the title.

What's next for Kamaru Usman if he overcomes Leon Edwards?

Kamaru Usman is rightfully recognized as the No.1-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the sport, but at the age of 35, the welterweight may be coming towards the tail end of his domination.

A move over to boxing has been mentioned, which would all but confirm his imminent retirement from MMA, but despite his size advantage, the UFC star would without a doubt lose to the dangerous Canelo Alvarez.

If a move up in weight interests him more, Kamaru Usman could find himself in a position to create history, as he has already stated his preference to go up two weight divisions to compete for the light heavyweight title.

