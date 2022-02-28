Chael Sonnen believes Kamaru Usman's toughest welterweight challenges are "in the rearview mirror"

Kamaru Usman has been on an incredible run as the reigning UFC welterweight champion. According to former UFC veteran Chael Sonnen, Usman's toughest challengers are behind him as he has beaten Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal, and Gilbert Burns.

In a recently uploaded video on his YouTube channel, Sonnen claimed that Burns, Covington, and Masvidal won't be able to challenge for the title, as long as Usman is holding it.

Sonnen also believed that it was unlikely that Usman was going to drop his title anytime soon. Here's what he said:

"That's the spot Colby's in. I think Gilbert Burns is in that same spot, whether he knows it or not. I think Masvidal is in that same spot whether he knows it or not. That they're not going to be able to return to a championship match, as long as Kamaru is holding that strap and we've seen no signs from Usman that is likely to be gone. As a matter of fact, I think Usman's hardest work is in the rearview mirror. I think the guys that I just named are the hardest fights out there," said Chael Sonnen.

Check out Chael Sonnen's thoughts on Kamaru Usman and his title challengers in the welterweight division via his official YouTube channel:

Kamaru Usman has beaten Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal twice

Kamaru Usman currently holds two wins over Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' first defended his title in 2019 when he beat 'Chaos' at UFC 245 to retain his strap.

Usman went on to beat Jorge Masvidal via decision the following year, before shifting his focus towards Gilbert Burns. At UFC 258, Usman spectacularly defeated 'Durinho' before facing 'Gamebred' in a rematch.

In his second meeting with Masvidal, Usman knocked out the BMF titleholder. At UFC 268, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' defended his title against Covington in what was his latest title defense.

Usman has dominated the welterweight division since debuting for the UFC. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' is undefeated in his UFC career. He is currently on a 19-fight win streak which started in 2013.

