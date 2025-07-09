Chael Sonnen 'calls B.S.' on Conor McGregor and Jon Jones fighting at potential UFC White House event

Chael Sonnen recently dismissed the reports of Conor McGregor and Jon Jones featuring in a potential UFC White House card. Sonnen was critical of both MMA superstars, despite their desire to compete at the White House.

Donald Trump is planning to organize a UFC event on the grounds of the White House to celebrate America's 250th birthday on July 4 next year. Trump's remarks at a rally in Iowa last week sparked reaction from many, including UFC CEO Dana White, who gave his nod for the potential MMA event. Additionally, Jones and McGregor took to X and voiced their wish to compete on the card.

However, Sonnen is dismissive of the former two-division champions. During a recent episode of the Good Guy / Bad Guy podcast, the UFC Hall of Famer stated that given his popularity, McGregor would fight for a belt, which is highly unlikely. Furthermore, Sonnen doesn't believe Jones would call off his retirement. Combat sports news outlet MMA Fighting reported the UFC analyst's comments, which said:

''I do believe that Conor would like to fight if it was at The White House, but I think if they bring something special to The White House, I think you’re likely to have a title somewhere in there and Conor doesn’t qualify for that and Jones has openly said, ‘I’m not going to do that.’ If I’m to take these guys at their word, then I’ve got to call B.S.”

Daniel Cormier advises Jon Jones not to imitate Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's comeback against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 was canceled due to a toe injury sustained while training. McGregor, who still has two fights left on his UFC contract, has hinted at a return on multiple occasions. His antics have left many MMA fans disappointed.

Meanwhile, Jon Jones announced his retirement last month. However, he now wishes to re-enter the drug-testing pool, indicating his participation in a potential UFC White House card.

In the aforementioned Good Guy / Bad Guy podcast, Daniel Cormier took aim at Jones, advising him not to follow in the footsteps of McGregor, who has been making headlines for his frivolous comments.

''Jon Jones and I don’t see eye to eye in most instances. And boy, he’s been great for my YouTube here this last couple months. Him flopping all over the place has been great for my YouTube. But please don’t become what Conor [McGregor] has become in the media. Every time a big story breaks, Conor’s like, ‘I’m back,’ or ‘I’m doing this.’ Don’t do that.”

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (12:55):

