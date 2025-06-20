  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Conor McGregor
  • Chael Sonnen calls out Conor McGregor over partying habits after Ibiza nightclub assault: "Always without the old lady"

Chael Sonnen calls out Conor McGregor over partying habits after Ibiza nightclub assault: "Always without the old lady"

By Proma Chatterjee
Modified Jun 20, 2025 10:30 GMT
Chael Sonnen calls out Conor McGregor over partying habits after Ibiza nightclub assault, notes frequent outings without his partner
Chael Sonnen calls out Conor McGregor over partying habits after Ibiza nightclub assault, notes frequent outings without his partner. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Conor McGregor's recent behaviour has once more put him at the center of controversy. The recent incident at a nightclub in Ibiza, where he is seen punching other patrons, has surfaced on the internet.

Ad

Many UFC veterans weighed in and criticized him for the same, one of them being Chael Sonnen, who questioned why McGregor, who is not single and owns both a pub and a liquor company, continues to frequent party scenes.

Check out the viral video of Conor McGregor at an Ibiza nightclub:

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

While he hasn’t competed since breaking his leg in 2021, McGregor’s public behavior continues to stir headlines, often for reasons that cast doubt on his ability or willingness to make a serious comeback. Sonnen finds it odd that McGregor chooses to drink in a public place rather than a private setting, mostly without his partner, which raises questions about his priorities.

Sonnen said:

"I just think that’s a weird thing to do. I think it’s a really weird thing when you are not single to need to go out into a social environment to drink.I think it’s a very weird thing to do when the only goal that you’ve got is to drink—when you own a liquor company.It’s very odd that you leave home. Now, if we’re going to put all those together—you’ve got to leave home, you’ve got to be social while you’re partying, always without the old lady, 100% of the time without her—but you own a restaurant."
Ad

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

youtube-cover
Ad

Dana White labels Conor McGregor "one of the easiest guys to deal with," barring one flaw

Conor McGregor is an easy athlete to manage, at least according to Dana White. The UFC CEO shares a positive relationship with the former two-division champion. However, White's only complaint about McGregor is his lack of punctuality.

During his appearance on Bussin' with the Boys, he said:

Ad
"[McGregor's] a smart dude. And you know, he's actually been one of the easiest guys to deal with. Listen, [McGregor] would be perfect if he showed up everywhere on time. I mean, if he did that, he'd literally be the perfect guy to work with... It's all part of his thing, you know what I mean? But no, we have a great relationship and he's been great to work with."
Ad

Check out Dana White's comments on Conor McGregor below (40:22):

youtube-cover
About the author
Proma Chatterjee

Proma Chatterjee

Proma holds a bachelor’s degree in English. She is an active combat sports practitioner who’ll soon
be making her amateur debut in MMA.
This jiu-jitsu blue belt’s favorite fighter is Georges St-Pierre for his resilience and consistency. A WWE fan, she turned to MMA after watching Brock Lesnar’s success in the sport.
While writing her articles, Proma likes to verify information and confirm its accuracy online through
various sources and articles. Being an active competitor with real-time experience also helps her to explain the intricacies of the sport. She strives to channel this passion into creating engaging content that resonates with readers while shaping her craft as a writer.
Her hobbies include jiu-jitsu (which she's been doing for four years) and striking (one year).

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications