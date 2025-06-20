Chael Sonnen calls out Conor McGregor over partying habits after Ibiza nightclub assault: "Always without the old lady"

Conor McGregor's recent behaviour has once more put him at the center of controversy. The recent incident at a nightclub in Ibiza, where he is seen punching other patrons, has surfaced on the internet.

Many UFC veterans weighed in and criticized him for the same, one of them being Chael Sonnen, who questioned why McGregor, who is not single and owns both a pub and a liquor company, continues to frequent party scenes.

Check out the viral video of Conor McGregor at an Ibiza nightclub:

While he hasn’t competed since breaking his leg in 2021, McGregor’s public behavior continues to stir headlines, often for reasons that cast doubt on his ability or willingness to make a serious comeback. Sonnen finds it odd that McGregor chooses to drink in a public place rather than a private setting, mostly without his partner, which raises questions about his priorities.

Sonnen said:

"I just think that’s a weird thing to do. I think it’s a really weird thing when you are not single to need to go out into a social environment to drink.I think it’s a very weird thing to do when the only goal that you’ve got is to drink—when you own a liquor company.It’s very odd that you leave home. Now, if we’re going to put all those together—you’ve got to leave home, you’ve got to be social while you’re partying, always without the old lady, 100% of the time without her—but you own a restaurant."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

Dana White labels Conor McGregor "one of the easiest guys to deal with," barring one flaw

Conor McGregor is an easy athlete to manage, at least according to Dana White. The UFC CEO shares a positive relationship with the former two-division champion. However, White's only complaint about McGregor is his lack of punctuality.

During his appearance on Bussin' with the Boys, he said:

"[McGregor's] a smart dude. And you know, he's actually been one of the easiest guys to deal with. Listen, [McGregor] would be perfect if he showed up everywhere on time. I mean, if he did that, he'd literally be the perfect guy to work with... It's all part of his thing, you know what I mean? But no, we have a great relationship and he's been great to work with."

Check out Dana White's comments on Conor McGregor below (40:22):

