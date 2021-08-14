Chael Sonnen calls Conor McGregor a "snitch" for his recent comments on Daniel Cormier

Chael Sonnen claims Conor McGregor overstepped the line with his recent comments about Daniel Cormier showing up drunk at work. In a series of tweets blasting Cormier, McGregor claimed the former heavyweight champion should have been sacked for being drunk during a press conference before UFC 264.

On a recent episode of The Bad Guy INC, Chael Sonnen said Conor McGregor came across as a "snitch" for telling on his former colleague. Sonnen also pointed out that McGregor himself promoted his whisky several times during press conferences. He has also been seen taking a few swigs of alcohol while on stage.

Daniel Cormier and Conor McGregor are going at it. 😳 pic.twitter.com/sndSxedVZm — theScore (@theScore) August 12, 2021

According to 'The American Gangster', McGregor's recent comments are hypocritical as he's insulting Cormier for doing something he's done in the past:

"From the standpoint of Mr. Entertainer, he's now a snitch. Daniel did not show up to anything drunk, guys. Do not mistake that [but] let's say he did. Conor said he did. Conor's now a snitch. He rattled on him. You tattled on one of the boys? Did he do anything wrong? Was he obnoxious? Was he unruly? No. Okay well how did you know? 'I just know. I could smell it.' Then you are a snitch. Why did you tattle on him? Particularly from the guy who's in the business of selling alcohol and shows up at press conferences with a whisky right on the desk," said Chael Sonnen.

Check out what Chael Sonnen had to say about the recent verbal back-and-forth between Daniel Cormier and Conor McGregor below:

Will we see Conor McGregor step inside the octagon again?

Conor McGregor is currently sidelined from action after breaking his leg at UFC 264 in July. The Irishman isn't expected to return to the octagon until next year. Even if he returns, many experts seem to think he won't remain an elite athlete anymore.

Conor McGregor suffered a clean break of the tibia and fibula and it's very difficult for fighters to make a full recovery after suffering such serious injuries. While McGregor does have time on his side, he's pretty much achieved everything in the fight game.

That's why people doubt whether he'll be hungry enough to make a strong recovery and get back inside the cage, competing against the best talent the promotion has to offer.

Edited by Jack Cunningham