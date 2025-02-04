Chael Sonnen claims Conor McGregor is done with UFC after pulling out of Michael Chandler fight over "discolored pinky toe"

Chael Sonnen recently made a bold claim that Conor McGregor is done competing in the UFC after his bout against Michael Chandler fell through last year. He noted that the Irishman's withdrawal due to his pinky toe was telling and could signify the end of his MMA career.

The former two-division champion was scheduled to make his long-awaited octagon return against 'Iron' in the main event of UFC 303 last June. McGregor and Chandler both served as opposing coaches on 'The Ultimate Fighter', and looked set to clash in the octagon soon. After multiple postponements, they were officially booked to fight during International Fight Week in Las Vegas but the Irishman withdrew two weeks before the bout due to a broken pinky toe.

During his latest appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Sonnen mentioned that McGregor withdrawing from the press conference in Ireland and his bout with Chandler was a sign that he won't be competing again:

"[McGregor] pulled out of a press conference, where they took an American company to Ireland... It's a big deal to leave them hanging right there... He didn't take a picture of himself with the toe. He took a picture of a toe and posted it online... If you pull out of a fight because of a discolored pinky toe, which may be yours and may or may not be broken, you're not fighting again. That's the truth."

Chael Sonnen confirms GFL reached out to him

In addition to sharing his thoughts on Conor McGregor, Chael Sonnen also confirmed that GFL had reached out to him with regards to joining their promotion. The new promotion is a team-based format that includes several former UFC champions and contenders as active competitors and also serving as team managers.

During the aforementioned appearance, Sonnen confirmed that GFL reached out to him, but didn't consider it as he was unclear on whether it was to compete or assist in other areas:

"I don't fully know what the GFL was proposing. I never fully understood if it was a promotional standpoint, maybe for the YouTube or podcast...Be live and commentate and maybe it was to coach a team or go right on the roster. I wasn't completely clear...No, there wasn't a massive consideration. I don't fully know what they need and I just could not imagine doing anything again."

