Chael Sonnen claims Conor McGregor's UFC "career is over," points out telltale signs: "He's no longer going to win"

UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen has reacted to Conor McGregor’s recent training footage and claimed that McGregor’s MMA career is over, explaining the reasons behind his belief.

McGregor hasn’t competed since 2021. In his last fight, he suffered a leg injury in the first round against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 and lost the bout. Recently, he expressed his intention to run for President of Ireland and hinted at retirement from the sport.

In his latest Instagram post, ‘The Notorious’ was seen throwing combinations with his trainer on a green lawn, set against a backdrop of urban lights and trees. While his caption indicates an interest in the UFC 314 co-main event, Sonnen isn't buying what the Irishman is selling.

Check out Conor McGregor's latest Instagram post below:

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Sonnen weighed in on McGregor’s recent training footage and suggested that the Irish star’s best days might be behind him.

The UFC analyst pointed out that there are intangible yet unmistakable indicators that signal the end of a fighter’s competitive edge, one of which, he claims, is training outdoors in beautiful settings. He said:

“This is very literal. There are signs, and when they happen, your guy isn't going to win. And if you were to come back and ask me what is the correlation, I can't necessarily tell you. But I will tell you that the statement remains true.”

He continued:

“Let me give you an example if you ever see an MMA fighter training outside, he's no longer going to win his career is over. But if you were to ask me why, why when an MMA fighter goes and does a training camp that involves him hitting mitts outside in the beautiful weather, or he's on the beach or in any fashion why is that a death knell? I can't give you scientifically a good answer to that.I don't know what the correlation is, but I do know historically, if we see a fighter training outside, it's over.”

Check out Chael Sonnen’s comments below (2:02):

Chael Sonnen believes that if Conor McGregor returns, he’ll be the worst fighter in the UFC

In a video on his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen weighed in on Conor McGregor’s potential return to the octagon and claimed that if McGregor returns to action, he would be the worst fighter in the division.

“There is not an athlete under contract with the UFC that Conor can beat. That's not meant to be mean. The worst, the least experienced 155-pounder would clean him up. The worst, the least experienced 170-pounder would clean him up. If Conor was to come back and enter at 55 or enter at 70, he would be the worst in the entire division. Not because he wasn't great, just 'cause he hasn't been doing it.”

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (7:03):

