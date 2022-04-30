"No matter who's got the belt" - Chael Sonnen claims Jose Aldo can be put in a title fight right away and "nobody would argue"

Chael Sonnen believes Jose Aldo has performed well enough in the bantamweight division to warrant an immediate title shot against reigning champion Aljamain Sterling. Hailing Aldo as a legend of the sport, Sonnen claimed that even if the Brazilian is awarded an immediate crack at the title, nobody can argue against it.

The former featherweight champion is currently on a three-fight winning streak inside the octagon, having beaten contenders like Marlon Vera, Pedro Munhoz, and Rob Font. Aldo recently took to Twitter to respectfully challenge Aljamain Sterling to a fight, urging him to sign the contract:

"Aljamain, I am waiting for you to sign the contract for our fight. There is no doubt that the fans want to watch this fight. We are currently the 2 best bantamweights in the UFC."

Jose Aldo Junior

"Aljamain, I am waiting for you to sign the contract for our fight. There is no doubt that the fans want to watch this fight. We are currently the 2 best bantamweights in the UFC."

In a recent video released on his YouTube channel, Sonnen advocated Aldo's case to earn a title shot down the line:

"I think there's a very clear path to get Aldo back in there for a championship. I could see a way you could stick him in right now, by the way, and nobody would argue, including Sterling. He would understand and I could see wait what, one fight for sure, the right fight, the right marketing, the right statements ahead of time, boom, he's right in there for the championship no matter who's got the belt."

Aljamain Sterling claims Jose Aldo most deserving of getting next title shot

Following his victory over Petr Yan in their rematch at UFC 273, Aljamain Sterling called out former champion T.J. Dillashaw. However, 'Funk Master' later stated that he feels Dillashaw isn't deserving of a crack at the title based on current form. According to Sterling, based on merit, Jose Aldo should be next in line.

Jose Aldo Junior @funkmasterMMA u said I would be next on merit and I'm here accepting your challenge, @danawhite send me the contract soon before he changes his mind!!

During an interaction with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour podcast, Aljamain Sterling said:

"Honestly, if I think there’s anyone more deserving, it would probably be [Jose] Aldo after beating Rob Font, if we’re doing the merit system. That would be the most rational in terms of merit."

It will be interesting to see who Sterling fights next as there isn't a shortage of contenders in the bantamweight division right now. With former champion Henry Cejudo also slated to return, the division looks heavily stacked at the moment.

