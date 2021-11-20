Chael Sonnen claims Julianna Pena is a 'stylistic disaster' for Amanda Nunes and will be the 'most likely upset' of The Lioness' career 

Amanda Nunes has received endless praise from many in the sport, including Chael Sonnen, who has cited her sheer dominance on various occasions.

While 'The Lioness' has overcome every obstacle that's been put in front of her, Sonnen believes Nunes' biggest challenge lies right in front of her. Here's what Sonnen said in a recent episode of Beyond the Fight:

"Amanda Nunes is getting ready for the most likely upset of her entire career and I feel like you guys are not seeing it. I'm not predicting for you that Julianna Pena is going to beat Amanda Nunes, I am submitting for you that Julianna Pena is the most likely opponent of anyone Amanda Nunes has faced to get the jump on her. This is a stylistic disaster for Amanda."

Chael Sonnen says Julianna Pena doesn't have to take the belt off Amanda Nunes to win at UFC 269

Chael Sonnen believes that Amanda Nunes (21-4) is in for a tough fight with bantamweight contender Julianna Pena (10-4). However, 'The American Gangster' explained that the challenger doesn't necessarily need to take the women's bantamweight title off Nunes' waist to walk away as the winner. Sonnen said:

"To get a win over Amanda, if you make it five rounds, you have won. A moral victory, but you have done something that no one else could and nobody thought you were going to do. If you lose this thing [fight] 4-1, they will put you on SportsCenter. If it goes 3-2, they are going to talk about rematching you. So, there's a lot of victories aside from taking the belt off her waist. That's how well respected Amanda is and I'm telling you right now that Julianna Pena is the biggest threat that Amanda has ever had."

Praising Nunes' dominance, Chael Sonnen suggested that if Pena wins two of the five rounds against Nunes, she could get a rematch with the Brazilian champion.

Watch the full episode of Chael Sonnen's Beyond the Fight below:

Amanda Nunes last competed in the octagon against Megan Anderson at UFC 259 in March. It what was her second featherweight title defense. The two-division champion will now put her bantamweight title on the line against Julianna Pena at UFC 269 on December 11, 2021. Pena earned her title opportunity after securing a submission win over Sara McMann at UFC 257.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Jack Cunningham