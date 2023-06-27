Chael Sonnen commends PFL for the suspension of Natan Schulte and Raush Manfio

Natan Schulte seemed to clinch a spot in the PFL lightweight playoffs at PFL 6 with his fourth consecutive victory. The promotion, however, suspended both him and his opponent, Raush Manfio, for what they deemed to be a lackluster performance. Chael Sonnen recently praised the PFL's decision to suspend both fighters.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, the former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight title challenger stated:

"The PFL has done some things lately that have been awesome, where you look at them and you go, 'God, good job guys'. This is one of them. When they made this decision, they came out and got in front of everything. They have a wonderful PR operator, who when they released this decision said why they have the right to do it."

Sonnen continued:

"They stated what was in the bylaws of the contract. That you agree at all times to bring your best skillset and aggression against all opponents. They showed what the violation was, which I think any reasonable person would agree was violated, so, no, I did not think that the PFL was wrong."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments on the suspensions of Natan Schulte and Raush Manfio below:

The PFL suspension notice stated, in part, that the fighters did not meet the standard of their contract. Schulte and Manfio are best friends and training partners, who were once roommates. Both fighters serve as godfathers to one another's children and they even cut weight together despite being scheduled as opponents.

Shane Burgos will replace 'Russo' in the lightweight playoffs.

Natan Schulte calls for help from Francis Ngannou

Natan Schulte's suspension has cost him the opportunity to compete in the lightweight playoffs with the opportunity to take home the $1 million prize. Following the announcement that he was suspended, 'Russo' took to Twitter to call on Francis Ngannou for support, stating:

"I am very unsatisfied with the decision that was taken by the PFL last night to favor Shane Burgos' entry into the playoffs. You remember Francis Ngannou's fight against Derrick Lewis he didn't throw 6 punches in the whole fight and he wasn't cut for his performance that night. So I ask you Francis Ngannou since you protect the rights of the fighters, do you think this decision is correct?"

Check out Natan Schulte's tweet below:

Ngannou, who received a landmark deal from the PFL, reportedly serves on the promotion's board as an advocate for the interest of the fighters. He has not publicly commented on the promotion's decision to suspend Schulte or the fighter's call for assistance.

