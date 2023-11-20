Chael Sonnen connects Conor McGregor's love for marijuana with potential PED use

Despite a relatively simple announcement, Snoop Dogg made the news by announcing his decision to quit marijuana, and Chael Sonnen found a way to connect Conor McGregor's reaction to potential drug use.

Sonnen posted a video segment on his YouTube channel explaining how he believed McGregor's comments on the rapper's tweet could have potentially incriminated himself. Sonnen claimed a professional MMA fighter would never admit to using marijuana — as McGregor did in a deleted tweet — without the simultaneous use of a performance-enhancing drug.

Chael Sonnen said:

"Either way, you do not take a drug that can harm you and be a guy that wouldn't take a drug that could make you better. There's not a person out there."

Using hypothetical analogies to explain his reasoning, Sonnen claimed that Conor McGregor's use of recreational smoking leads people to 'not have to ask' if he used PEDs.

Sonnen continued to say:

"If you found out your kid was doing cocaine, there is zero part of you that would take the time to ask the kid 'Have you drank alcohol before?' You now have your answer."

Without directly accusing 'The Notorious' of inherently cheating, Sonnen's stance on McGregor was made abundantly clear.

Watch the full video from Chael Sonnen's YouTube channel below:

Is Conor McGregor on PEDs?

While some were shocked to see Conor McGregor blatantly admit the difficulties of quitting marijuana, many were not surprised. McGregor also revealed a previous memory of smoking with Snoop Dogg in his message.

Sonnen's accusation of McGregor and his potential PED usage is not a total shot in the dark, however, as USADA CEO Travis Tygart put the former champion on blast shortly after the news broke of his company's partnership with the UFC would be coming to an end. Tygart claimed that the two companies' relationship was unrecoverable as the UFC was unhappy with USADA's six-month testing pool minimum regarding McGregor's return.

McGregor is not officially booked for a return fight yet but is heavily rumored to be facing fellow TUF 31 coach Michael Chandler in his octagon return.