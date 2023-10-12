What happened between UFC and USADA? Full controversy surrounding Conor McGregor explained

It recently came to light that The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) will cease its administration of the UFC's anti-doping program by the end of 2023, according to an announcement on Wednesday.

This decision came after USADA CEO Travis Tygart confirmed that former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor had re-entered the drug testing pool after an extended absence.

Talks between the organization and the UFC about extending their partnership had been ongoing until they fell apart, prompting the MMA promotion to terminate the relationship beginning in 2024. Tygart released a statement that read:

“We can confirm that Conor McGregor has re-entered the USADA testing pool as of Sunday, October 8, 2023. We have been clear and firm with the UFC that there should be no exception given by the UFC for McGregor to fight until he has returned two negative tests and been in the pool for at least six months. The rules also allow USADA to keep someone in the testing pool longer before competing based on their declarations upon entry into the pool and testing results."

The scathing statement further highlighted a potential concern that the UFC may be making an exemption for McGregor. Additionally, it mentions that USADA's involvement in the UFC Anti-Doping Program will end on January 1, 2024, which could further impact the situation.

“Unfortunately, we do not currently know whether the UFC will ultimately honor the six-month or longer requirement because, as of January 1, 2024, USADA will no longer be involved with the UFC Anti-Doping Program.”

Despite a positive contract renewal meeting in May 2023, the UFC informed the anti-doping agency on October 9 that it was changing its course. This shift has raised concerns about the protection of clean, safe, and fair competition in the UFC and has strained the relationship between the organizations.

Meanwhile, Travis Tygart underlined the organization's commitment to maintaining a level playing field and prioritizing fighters' long-term health and safety over short-term profits, ensuring the rights of clean athletes in all sports. The partnership between the UFC and USADA, which began in 2015, will conclude on December 31, 2023. During this collaboration, USADA conducted over 27,000 tests across the UFC's roster.

Ex-UFC champion weighs in on UFC-USADA split in the wake of Conor McGregor's return

Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis offered a nuanced perspective on the termination of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) program in the UFC.

USADA recently announced that its anti-doping agreement with the UFC would expire at the end of the year, leaving the future of drug testing in the MMA organization uncertain.

Pettis, who was part of the UFC both with and without USADA's influence, acknowledges the program's role in reducing performance-enhancing drug use but suggests that it may have placed significant stress on fighters. Speaking in an interview with MMA Junkie, Pettis stated:

“I was fighting in the wild, Wild West days where drug tests weren’t random. Unless you were fighting for a title shot, you probably wouldn’t even get a drug test. I’ve had both ways. The USADA way, definitely makes me feel a little more safe that like, ‘The guy I’m fighting isn’t on some sh*t.’ If they want to get around it, there’s ways to get around it. There’s tricks and stuff that these guys have. When money is involved – you know.”

