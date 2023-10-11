BREAKING: Conor McGregor’s inferred drug use at center of USADA-UFC split

Conor McGregor's alleged substance abuse could be at the core of the USADA-UFC division.

'The Notorious' made an informal announcement last week through social media, hinting that he had initiated the process to rejoin the USADA's drug-testing program.

To be eligible to fight again, McGregor is required to undergo six months of testing, as he had previously left the program after being out of competition following a leg injury sustained in a fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.

On Wednesday, Conor McGregor shared what seems to be a notification from the testing agency, indicating that he is now under testing protocols in anticipation of a fight in 2024.

Credits: @TheNotoriousMMA on X

However, a recent press release by the USADA indicates that its contract with the UFC will not be renewed at the end of the year. This significant step could open the door for an exemption allowing McGregor's swift return. Part of USADA's statement read:

"We can confirm that Conor McGregor has re-entered the USADA testing pool as of Sunday, October 8, 2023. We have been clear and firm with the UFC that there should be no exception given by the UFC for McGregor to fight until he has returned two negative tests and been in the pool for at least six months. The rules also allow USADA to keep someone in the testing pool longer before competing based on their declarations upon entry in the pool and testing results.

"Unfortunately, we do not currently know whether the UFC will ultimately honor the six-month or longer requirement because, as of January 1, 2024, USADA will no longer be involved with the UFC Anti-Doping Program. The relationship between USADA and UFC became untenable given the statements made by UFC leaders and others questioning USADA's principled stance that Conor McGregor not be allowed to fight without being in the testing pool for at least six months."

Check out the entire press release below:

Credits: @KevinI on X