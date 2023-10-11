“Just take the steroids now” - USADA drops bombshell, Michael Chandler's stunned reaction sends Twitter into overdrive

Fans reacted after Michael Chandler was left stunned at the news regarding USADA's relationship with the UFC coming to an end on January 1st, 2024.

The USADA testing pool had been a hurdle for 'Iron's fight against Conor McGregor to be a reality as the former two-division UFC champion needed to re-enter the testing pool for six months before the promotion could book his return bout. The former three-time Bellator lightweight champion took to X, where he shared his reaction to the news with fans.

He wrote:

"[Mind blown emoji] W I L D …….."

Fans weighed in with their thoughts and suggested that Michael Chandler use the absence of USADA to his advantage. They mentioned that he should start taking PEDs because they believe that the Irishman has been using them, which is why he waited so long before re-entering the testing pool, writing:

"Just take the steroids now. Conor is already on his 3rd shot." [@Thomas81701668 - X]

"so basically Conor is gonna be juiced to the gills...will you still fight him?" [@max77sabers - X]

"Time to juice up" [@JoshWorthh - X]

"The best version of Chandler vs McGregor is with both of you juiced to the gills lmao" [@yeeeeesirski - X]

"That’s what you meant about 185 hey Mike" [@RazorRam0n - X]

"Irony usada bout to be out and conor returns" [@DKtREee - X]

It will be interesting to see how soon the UFC looks to book Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor, especially considering that the Irishman will be able to compete again on January 1st.

Michael Chandler opens up about Conor McGregor fight being delayed

Michael Chandler recently opened up about his fight against Conor McGregor being delayed on a number of occasions due to 'The Notorious' not re-entering the USADA testing pool.

During his appearance on ESPN's DC & RC show, 'Iron' brought up that it has been frustrating but he wasn't going to give up on a fight against the former two-division UFC champion. He mentioned that he believes the Irishman was trying to prolong the fight in hopes that he would lose interest, saying:

"I never was going to give up on this fight...This is the fight that I wanted...We've been this close eight-nine-ten months. Some days, it felt like it wasn't going to happen. Conor's the guy I'm fighting. And unfortunately, I think he tried to smoke me out. He tried to wait me out cause he thought I might try to be active." [16:14 - 16:40]