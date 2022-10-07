"Nobody is stepping into this business a natural, aside from Logan Paul" - Chael Sonnen explains how WWE could make Daniel Cormier vs. Brock Lesnar work despite 'DC' not being a trained pro-wrestler 

Chael Sonnen is of the belief that a UFC bout that fans were never fortunate enough to see between Daniel Cormier and Brock Lesnar may come to fruition in the form of a WWE match.

'DC' recently appeared as a guest referee during WWE's Fight Pit match during the Extreme Rules event, which saw Seth Rollins take on Matt Riddle. Some fans, including 'The American Gangster', are thinking that a pro-wrestling match between Cormier and Lesnar could be organized next.

Whilst discussing the possibilities of the matchup taking place, Sonnen said on his YouTube channel:

"Daniel [Cormier] and Brock [Lesnar] could go on, and put on what looks like a fight. You're not going to be able to train Daniel up, nobody is stepping into this business a natural, aside from Logan Paul. It's never happened before, it's not happening again."

Watch the video below from 4:55:

Chael Sonnen thinks that a pro-wrestling match between 'DC' and Lesnar could be done successfully. However, 'The American Gangster' also believes that the "fight" would need to look as realistic as possible in order to make up for Cormier's lack of training.

Chael Sonnen praises Conor McGregor's wrestling after new footage surfaces

Chael Sonnen is a former NCAA Division 1 wrestler who has won various national and international titles. Although he isn't as good of a wrestler as someone like Daniel Cormier, Sonnen is certainly knowledgeable enough to identify a good wrestler from a bad one.

However, recent footage of Conor McGregor's wrestling ability took 'The American Gangster' by surprise. The footage impressed Sonnen so much that he recommended any "aspiring fighter" to watch it.

While discussing what made McGregor's footage so impressive, he said:

"If you don't know Conor McGregor, you don't know he's from Ireland, a country that doesn't even have wrestling. If you don't know those things, and I show you this footage and I tell you, 'This guy was my teammate at the University of Oregon.' You're going to believe me. Pure wrestling."

Watch the video below:

Chael Sonnen said that the ability that 'The Notorious' was showing would normally take people 5-7 years to learn. He also noted that the key to much of McGregor's performance lays in a combination of wrestling and "anti-wrestling", as 'The American Gangster' put it.

