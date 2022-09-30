"Colby is a hard guy to get to the table" - Chael Sonnen claims Colby Covington will only return to octagon if UFC promises another title fight following potential clash against surging contender

Chael Sonnen recently discussed the possibility of Colby Covington taking a fight against Khamzat Chimaev.

Colby Covington hasn't entered the octagon since defeating Jorge Masvidal by unanimous decision at UFC 272 in March. He was recently called out by Khamzat Chimaev, who has previously accused Covington of avoiding him.

Speaking on his Beyond the Fight podcast, former UFC fighter turned MMA analyst Chael Sonnen discussed Khamzat Chimaev's call out of 'Chaos'. Sonnen suggested that Covington may have to be incentivized to take the fight:

Could you get Colby to take the fight? Colby's a hard guy to get to the table... He is risking his number one position. Now, he's not against doing this, but make sure it's a main event, make sure it's pay-per-view... he has to look at those things and he is in a little bit of a different spot because of that risk.

Sonnen continued:

"If you're the number one contender in Colby...I don't get a fight for the belt then what's the point? I've got everything to risk and I've got nothing to gain... Colby has a right to consider these things... I believe they would go ahead and concede and say yes, this is the number one contenders match. For sure, whoever wins takes on whoever wins between Kamaru and Leon and that would be Colby's opportunity to get in there for a third time... I think that's what it's going to take to get Colby back."

Colby Covington and Khamzat Chimaev are currently the No.2 and No.3-ranked welterweights, respectively. With champion Leon Edwards likely to take on No.1-ranked Kamaru Usman in a trilogy fight, the matchup between Covington and Chimaev makes sense as a title contender fight.

Chael Sonnen used Colby Covington to discuss Khamzat Chimaev at middleweight

Despite calling out Colby Covington, Khamzat Chimaev has also teased a move to the middleweight division. Chael Sonnen recently brought up Covington to question whether Chimaev is deserving of a quick opportunity at the middleweight belt.

Speaking on his Beyond the Fight podcast, Sonnen noted that a win over potential middleweight opponent Paulo Costa would likely earn Chimaev a title opportunity. He questioned whether the opportunity would be warranted, stating:

"If Colby wants to be one win away from fighting for a belt at 185, does all he have to do is sign a fight at 170 and show up eight pounds overweight... Does he need to sign a contract, break the contract, hurt a card to show you he's big enough?... Why would [Chimaev] be one win away at middleweight when other guys can't get that same deal?"

Although Chimaev is very talented, a quick rise to a middleweight title fight would almost seem like a reward for missing weight. As for now, however, Chimaev seems destined to remain at welterweight.

