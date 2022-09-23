"The reaper would eat you up son" - Fans react to Khamzat Chimaev seemingly confirming move to middleweight

MMA fans have reacted to a post from welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev that appears to confirm his intentions to move up to the middleweight division indefinitely.
Chimaev was recently at the heart of controversy earlier this month during UFC 279's chaotic fight week. 'Borz' was involved in a backstage altercation with Kevin Holland and Nate Diaz, and then missed weight by a shocking 7.5 lbs during the weigh-ins. The card was then reshuffled and the Chechen-born Swede was made to fight 'Trailblazer' in a catchweight bout, instead of facing Diaz in the main event.
Khamzat Chimarev dominated Holland for all of two minutes before submitting him in round one. 'Borz' recently took to Twitter and it looks as though he's ready to tackle the middleweight division as seen in the post below.
Many from the MMA community have reacted to the post from Chimaev, with one fan suggesting he should stay at a lower weight class to avoid fighting Robert Whittaker.
"The reaper would eat you up son. Stay down at 179 pounds."
Another fan hopes 'Borz' will stay in 170 lbs as he's ranked No.3 in the division and close to a title shot:
"Brother belt is too close to you First 170 Please.. 3 Weight Division we're Coming"
Twitter user @DamoTee14 joked that middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is going to train even harder in the gym if Chimaev enters the division:
"Izzy gonna do a few extra miles on the treadmill after seeing this"
Check out more fan reactions below:
Michael Bisping names middleweight fighter Khamzat Chimaev must defeat for title shot
UFC Hall of Famer and former middleweight champion Michael Bisping has named Paulo Costa as the opponent for Khamzat Chimaev to defeat to put himself in middleweight title contention.
During UFC 279 fight week, Costa and Chimaev appeared to get into an altercation at the UFC Performance Center. 'Borrachinha' maintained the story of how he was training with Jake Shields before 'Borz' and his team entered the training area and started talking smack.
Since the incident, the Brazilian has been seen regularly trolling the Chechen-born Swede on social media, hoping for a fight to be booked between the pair.
In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Bisping discussed Chimaev's inevitable move to middleweight and the prospect of him fighting fan favorite Paulo Costa:
"If he [Khamzat Chimaev] goes and fights Paulo Costa, and if he beats him, he's probably going to get a title fight at 185lbs and 170 will seem like a distant memory... Costa's talking a lot of sh*t and he's trying to get Chimaev to take the bait. He's doing the right thing. That would be a massive fight."
Catch Michael Bisping discussing Khamzat Chimaev here: