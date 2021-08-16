Chael Sonnen explains why he believes Dustin Poirier calling out Nate Diaz was a really smart move

Chael Sonnen thinks Dustin Poirier made a smart move by calling out Nate Diaz for various reasons. According to 'The American Gangster', it has been well-established that Poirier is the number one contender in the UFC lightweight division and that doesn't change until he fights the champ.

Reigning champion Charles Oliveira must defend the title against Dustin Poirier to earn credibility, and that's what gives 'The Diamond' the option to ply his trade elsewhere before fighting for the title, claims Sonnen. Per Sonnen, it is Oliveira who needs to fight Dustin Poirier and not the other way around.

I know the world MMA awards are trash, but I still can't wrap my head around Dustin Poirier getting snubbed for a Fighter of The Year nomination.



I'm a big Yaroslav Amasov fan, but on what planet is what he did this year more impressive than what Poirier did? — Ben Kiely (@TheJivemaster) August 16, 2021

On the latest episode of The Bad Guy INC, Chael Sonnen stated the following about Poirier's decision to call out Nate Diaz:

"Dustin Poirier has called out Nate Diaz. Now, that is really smart for a number of reasons. There is no number one contender within the sport, any organization, any weight class, there is no number one contender who is a clearer correct choice for a number one contender than Dustin Poirier. Now that you have that established and now that the current champion, Charles Oliveira, who would love to be recognized for who he is which is a remarkably good fighter, still has to defend and still has to do some good work in defending to take his rightful claim in terms of gaining recognition from the community. That can start and end with Poirier," said Sonnen.

Chael Sonnen explains what makes the rivalry between Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier interesting

Sonnen believes that Poirier will fight for the title at some stage down the line. However, he's made a smart move by calling out Nate Diaz for another money fight on the back of a couple of blockbuster pay-per-view headliners against Conor McGregor.

Sonnen further said that the history between Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz made their rivalry all the more intriguing:

"Poirier is going in a different direction. Now, the reason I love it is because I know Poirier's going to fight Oliveira. I'm well aware but I am bringing to you what Poirier is doing. Oliveira has to fight the number one contender and not the other way around. Poirier can look at him and say 'I don't need to fight you. I fight big fights. I have had business with Nate Diaz that spawns back over two years' and don't forget he does. Poirier was supposed to fight Nate Diaz at Madison Square Garden," said Sonnen.

Nate vs Dustin then once he gets wrecked ( I got a lot of time for nate BTW ) , Diaz vs McGregor in a both got owned by Dustin and loser leaves town match. — DanielCormiersMissingTooth🍗🦷 (@DanielCormiers1) August 16, 2021

